BTS member Jungkook gets shout-out from American musician Omar Apollo, 'Love him supporting a gay'

BTS member Jungkook is known for his great taste in music. The vocalist is now under quarantine as he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Bored Jeon Jungkook is doing AMAs with fans to kill time. He played a balance game too. Fans are loving this as Jungkook spends close to two hours on every session with them. If this is not all, he is recording voice messages and posting it. While BTS translators are having a tough time, Jungkook is having fun. He also asks for recommendations on what to watch on Netflix. But the fun fact is that he has watched almost everything.

Yesterday, we was listening to the song Invincible by Omar Apollo and Daniel Caeser. The sexuality of Omar Apollo who has been signed on by Warner Records is a subject of much debate. He is born to Mexican immigrant parents who are from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Talking about his sexuality and supposedly queer identity, he said, "I get lots of beautiful messages from people. It feels good to know that people find comfort in me expressing myself. If I want to wear a skirt, I wear a skirt. If I want to put on glitter, I’ma wear glitter, you know? I can’t make people like my music, or like me as a person. I put it out in the world, and you do what you want with it." Also Read - Princess Diana's favourite photographer Patrick Demarchelier dead: Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid and more mourn the loss

Omar Apollo took to Twitter to thank Jungkook for supporting a gay artist. Fans appreciated this gesture from him. Here is a look at some of the reactions on social media...

love him supporting a gay https://t.co/81uyjTeagI — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) April 1, 2022

the armies are gonna find out about u ?? — Kiran (@ApolloUchis) April 1, 2022

i’ve seen omar live and he’s amazing

some of my fav songs are “ashamed” “erase” “kickback” and “trouble”

also new album dropping april 8:) — mady (@taetaestrumpet) April 1, 2022

Jungkook and all of BTS support artist . I do also support great music artist and those in the movie/tv show industry and I care about a person's heart not their sexual preference or culture because we are all part of one community and that is the human race. — Anna Tenney (@Official_AnnaT) April 1, 2022

This is not the first time that BTS members have supported artists from the LGBTQ community. RM is a huge fan of Lil Nas X who has confessed that he is gay. BTS has worked with Halsey who admitted that she is bisexual. Clearly, sexuality is not an issue for the K-Pop kings. Jungkook is promoting a lot of Indie artists via his recommendations.