BTS members have a crazy fan following. People love their songs and their off-screen bond. Recently, in a video with Vanity Fair, the members were seen giving answers about each other. They went head to head to find out which is Jungkook's favorite song. J-Hope was the first to guess and he said Euphoria and So What. However, it was a wrong guess. Jimin was confident in his answer On, while V felt it was one of Jungkook's singles. Later they, realized Jungkook hadn't even chosen yet. Then finally, Jungkook decided that On was the correct answer. Jungkook revealed that they haven't performed the song front of ARMYs yet and it would be nice if they perform now as the ARMY would love it.

He did not stop there. Jungkook went on to do some steps on the song to show how fun it would be. And, all the members of BTS agreed with Jungkook. Recently, fans found Jungkook's lookalike. Currently, a girl who is a trainee Girls Planet 999 is trending on social media and it is all because of Jungkook. Fans have managed to spot striking resemblance between trainee who goes by the name Kang Yeseo and the member of the boy band. Netizens are quite surprised to see the striking resemblance shared by the two. Not just on Twitter, on many other social media platforms in Korea, their resemblance is being discussed widely as reported by Koreaboo. From his signature open mouth pose to his nose, fans are comparing them and their features.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Korean boy band BTS will split soon. However a report in Distractify has negated all the rumours. So far there are no cues about the band breaking up apart from the military transcription in South Korea which states that the young Korean men have to serve two years in the military by the time that they are 30. But BTS has also signed a contract with Billboard that has kept the ARMY hoping that the band won't break up anytime soon.