BTS member Jungkook reveals why he got his eyebrow pierced and the reason has floored ARMY

BTS member Jungkook gave us a huge surprise a few minutes back with his surprise live session on VLive, where sung some songs, interacted with fans and made ARMY jump with joy. While it tuned out to be a mini-concert for fans, we saw netizens going gaga over his look and voice. The handsome hunk also revealed that his eyebrow piercing is real during the live and said that he did it because he was tired of the stickers. Also Read - BTS: ARMY demands military service exemption for Bangtan Boys; K-pop band comes up with a heart-winning reply
Recently, Jungkook spoke about his next song after Permission To Dance and said, "The reason we've released the songs and album up to this point is that they were thoughts, emotional states or trends about us at that time, so it was just that. All those songs were born in line with that generation [of emotions, thoughts, feelings]." Elaborating his answer, he added, "Just like we did then, what we can talk about now, what we should talk about now, as we contemplate these things and talk amongst ourselves, perhaps naturally, a good song or a wonderful song will come out." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News today: BTS' Jimin sends a heartfelt message to ARMY after the band achieves new milestone, Jennifer Lopez dodges question about Ben Affleck and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.