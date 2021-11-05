BTS member Jungkook's cute bond with his pawsome friend Bam changes ARMY's opinion about Dobermans

BTS member Jungkook's new pet Bam is currently winning the hearts of ARMY on social media with his loveable behaviour with the Golden Maknae. In fact, his cute bond has changed the ARMY's perception about Dobermans as people thing they are tough and aggressive due to their athletic appearance. Also Read - Eternals director Chloe Zhao REVEALS why she chose BTS' Jimin And V’s track 'Friends' for the latest MCU flick
Recently, Jungkook spoke about his next song after Permission To Dance and said, "The reason we've released the songs and album up to this point is that they were thoughts, emotional states or trends about us at that time, so it was just that. All those songs were born in line with that generation [of emotions, thoughts, feelings]." Elaborating his answer, he added, "Just like we did then, what we can talk about now, what we should talk about now, as we contemplate these things and talk amongst ourselves, perhaps naturally, a good song or a wonderful song will come out."
