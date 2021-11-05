BTS member Jungkook's cute bond with his pawsome friend Bam changes ARMY's opinion about Dobermans

BTS member Jungkook's new pet Bam is currently winning the hearts of ARMY on social media with his loveable behaviour with the Golden Maknae. In fact, his cute bond has changed the ARMY's perception about Dobermans as people thing they are tough and aggressive due to their athletic appearance. Also Read - Eternals director Chloe Zhao REVEALS why she chose BTS' Jimin And V’s track 'Friends' for the latest MCU flick

ㅇ ㅏ 밤이 힘차게 꼬리 흔드는데 정국이 엉덩이쪽에 딱! 하고 맞는 소리나 ㅜ ㄱㅇㅇ pic.twitter.com/gw5drXQfd3 — 아기 (@mandarin_peach) October 23, 2021

정국이한테 답가불러주는 밤이 같아 ㅜ 흐엥 pic.twitter.com/zVUJbOS3iV — 아기?.mp4 (@mandarinpeach) October 29, 2021

Taehyung used to eat (try to eat basically) Jungkook and His son Bam ? So this is how Kim Taehyung show love ? #taehyung #Bam #btsinthesoop2 #Bts_In_the_Soop_2 pic.twitter.com/pP9bAtsLZC — ♡⁷ ʙᴇᴀʀ ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ (@__ankitae) November 5, 2021

Recently, Jungkook spoke about his next song after Permission To Dance and said, "The reason we've released the songs and album up to this point is that they were thoughts, emotional states or trends about us at that time, so it was just that. All those songs were born in line with that generation [of emotions, thoughts, feelings]." Elaborating his answer, he added, "Just like we did then, what we can talk about now, what we should talk about now, as we contemplate these things and talk amongst ourselves, perhaps naturally, a good song or a wonderful song will come out."