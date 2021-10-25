BTS member Jungkook's EPIC response to haters garners love from ARMY – view tweets

The handsome hunk and multi-talented member of BTS, Jungkook, who is fondly called as 'Golden Maknae' by ARMY, has won the hearts of fans by his epic message to haters. During the 'Permission To Dance' online concert, which was held yesterday, Jungkook took a second to talk about haters and said, "I have something I want to say to the people who don’t like me." To which other members asked, "What, what is it?' and he replied, "SO WHAAAAT!" Well, his reply won the hearts of the ARMY and they showered love on him on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS' V didn't participate in any choreography for 'Permission To Dance' concert due to THIS reason

JUNGKOOK, YOU TELL EM KING !! SO WHAT ?? pic.twitter.com/5kZOZXi75e — ︎♥︎ 정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) October 24, 2021

? : “I have something I wanna say to people who don’t really like me !!

?: “어쩌라고 (so what) !!!!!!!” I LOVE THIS??

cr: sebyul #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/drVVDwROMk — JUNGKOOK DAILY UPDATE ?ʲᵏ? (@Daily_JKUpdate) October 24, 2021

As someone who has been alongside Jungkook and his journey since 2014, there are no words to describe just how meaningful him saying “so what” to those who dont like him, is, in fact. He has been struggling with negative opinions all his career, to the point that he was willing + — bunkoo pics !! ?? (@bunkoofiles) October 24, 2021

Jin shuting down the mom rumor. Tae telling people to watch their backs. Jungkook saying So What to haters. @BTS_twt is declaring 2021 is the year Bangtan RISES! — ???? ⁷ᴺᵒ¹ ⟭⟬ BTS ⟬⟭ connected to 7G since ²⁰¹³ (@lsgrlr) October 24, 2021

I think whoever doesn't like hair color or anything else, Chengukki has already made it clear at the concert ... so this is his own business for me, so he wants to let his life do it, he is not your puppet ???? ???Army be smart and tactful this is important #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/DLovnfPWzT — NELLI✌?????⁷⟬⟭? (@aVAYLdaXxPLzoJn) October 25, 2021

