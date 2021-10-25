BTS member Jungkook's EPIC response to haters garners love from ARMY – view tweets

The handsome hunk and multi-talented member of BTS, Jungkook, who is fondly called as 'Golden Maknae' by ARMY, has won the hearts of fans by his epic message to haters. During the 'Permission To Dance' online concert, which was held yesterday, Jungkook took a second to talk about haters and said, "I have something I want to say to the people who don’t like me." To which other members asked, "What, what is it?' and he replied, "SO WHAAAAT!" Well, his reply won the hearts of the ARMY and they showered love on him on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS' V didn't participate in any choreography for 'Permission To Dance' concert due to THIS reason
So, what have you liked the epic reply of Jungkook?
