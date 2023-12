K-pop boy band BTS is loved across the world. At one point, they were ruling all the charts across the globe. However, it was in 2022 that the Korean boy band announced hiatus. It was because of the mandatory military service that the band members have to serve. Jin and J-Hope began with their military enlistment in the year 2022. Suga was next to join as he started with his military service in the beginning of 2023. Now, it is RM and V, who have begun with their military enlistment procedure. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook does epic live with ARMY days ahead of enlisting; swears at sasaengs and reveals adorable details about Bam

BTS' RM pens an emotional note for BTS ARMY

As per the latest reports, Kim Nam-joon aka RM and Kim Tae-hyung aka V are expected to join enlist themselves in South Korean Military Services today. RM who is known to be the leader of the group took to Weverse to pen an emotional note. He wrote about missing the BTS Army (the fans) the most and also promised that he will return safely. He wrote that he loves his fans a lot and wished that his love reaches them. A part of his long emotional note read, "I've been able to live BTS for the past 10 years. I was so happy. I've been saying it like a habit. Since the end is the beginning! I have no doubt that something else will be waiting for us afterwards." Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin's brother thanks ARMY for the beautiful birthday projects in Seoul made for the Epiphany singer

As the post went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), 'We will wait for you RM' has become one of the top trends. Fans are penning emotional notes and sharing some sweet videos of RM on social media.

While RM penned an emotional note, Taehyung shared a shirtless picture of himself flaunting his new army haircut. Fans have gone gaga over his look. The band now hopes to reunite in the year 2025 and get back to making music again. We are waiting.