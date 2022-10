BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is one of the most popular music icons worldwide. Of late, he has been in the news for his golf outing with Danielle Kang and K-Drama star Park Seo-Joon. But now some ARMYs have noticed that someone has opened an account cosplaying as Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS. This is not all. The person has apparently asked for funds too for various reasons. Fans have highlighted the account to Big Hit Music. While it looks obvious that it is a cosplayer, ARMYs are worried that younger fans do not get swayed. There are many ARMYs who are in disbelief that someone can believe that V is on Twitter, and actually give out money. Take a look at the tweets below...

You're copying army twts and pretending to be taehyung and mooching off people's money. That's a scam and impersonation and you are liable to be sued. It's pathetic what sad little bitches do for clout https://t.co/yj3Ppek2L4 — Uncomfortable Kpop Opinions (@uncomfykpop) October 28, 2022

The proof is right here, it's not verified, it has like than 30M followers, and taehyung would never ask people money for a random acc that was just created, plus why is he speaking English ? Do u really think that lowly of tae? — Mina ?‍? (@minatannie) October 28, 2022

I want ARMYs to be so fr right now. There are THOUSANDS of people that believe this is Taehyung. And now they’ve given this account money ????? pic.twitter.com/mBUzZAPMMY — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) October 28, 2022

Omg y all getting scammed. For starters taehyung would NEVER ask for our money ! Df ????? Do yvall even KNOW HIM LIKE AT ALL. BE FR RN BE FR !!!!!! — Liv⁷ | The Astronaut ?‍?? (@jiminsaranghee7) October 28, 2022

ARMY PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD. PPL ARE ACTUALLY SENDING MONEY TO THIS ACCOUNT. Truly, why would Taehyung need your money. These ppl have to be minors or easily influenced because BRUH! Think! https://t.co/nMzVUeEegT — ??Lee ⁷?? ?‍? The Astronaut ? (@lovinglee86) October 28, 2022

they're all stupid ?. Why would Taehyung be asking money from ARMY on twitter??? https://t.co/l7tQOor1ay — dee⁷ the astronaut ??‍? (@nabikth) October 28, 2022

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has been the Most Googled K-Pop artist for 2022 courtesy his stint at Celine show, and the dating rumors with Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim.