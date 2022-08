BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim's dating rumours just do not seem to die down. There is a Twitter handle that is constantly sharing alleged private pics of the rumoured couple. In the latest picture which is allegedly from the home of Jennie Kim, we can see the two music superstars twinning in Winnie The Pooh tees. As we know, twinning between couples is very popular in Korea. While the first two pics have been dismissed as being edited, this one looks quite authentic. Of course, nobody can confirm if it is the couple as they are masked but the pics are coming and how. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink rapper Jennie's viral pics are fake? Fans bust mystery about their dating rumours

So far, YG Entertainment nor HYBE has given any statement denying the rumors. This has left people surprised. Now fans are wondering if it is indeed true that BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie Kim are dating then who is leaking out the pics. Since the pics are apparently from the Blackpink rapper's phone some are wondering if phone is hacked. You can read more on the matter in BTS' Hollywood News... Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung asking fans to be careful at New York airport scares ARMY [Watch Video]

why cant.... fans accept that jennie or taehyung are most certainly being hacked... we need to get down to the bottom of that because their privacy and wellbeing are seriously at stake if this all isnt resolved soon — g (@diarrheametal) August 29, 2022

If it is not true, Take action against malicious rumour. If it is true, someone must have hacked Jennie's phone. All the pictures are seen to be taken from her phone. Therfore, @ygent_official and @BIGHIT_MUSIC Protect your artist and their privacy..

Bighit Protect Taehyung Now — ˗ˏˋAna ⁷ˎˊ˗ (@AnabeatriRomano) August 29, 2022

Again?! WTF is going on. This person has definitely hacked Jennie! If this was a fake photo of Jennie and Taehyung wouldn’t yg and hybe have done something by now? Or am I expecting too much from these companies… pic.twitter.com/076m5o4mUX — Ms. K (@missk_theshow) August 29, 2022

i feel like there’s 2 options either they’re real OR someone has genuinely hacked jennie or taehyung’s personal photos and is editing the other into these pics — lesbians love karina (@ningrrina) August 28, 2022

Kim Taehyung of BTS is now in New York for a photoshoot. In fact, people were curious if Blackpink's Jennie and he planned to spend time there. But YG Entertainment said the girls have a tight schedule. The deafening silence from the agencies is making people go wild with speculations. BTS is now on a group hiatus. RM aka Kim Namjoon's song is going on come on September 1, 2022 which is Jungkook's birthday. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung gets linked to Blackpink's Jennie yet again after a mirror selfie goes viral