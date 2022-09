BTS member Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK rapper Jennie Kim are dating if a certain section on Twitter is to be believed. The latest is a series of alleged dating pics from a restaurant in Gyeonggi. It is a town on the outskirts of Seoul. As per the handle, Gurumiharibo, the alleged couple had gone for a lunch date. He had posted some pics where we can see lots of food and half pics of a man and woman claimed to be the superstar idols. Jennie Kim and Kim Taehyung apparently went there. Given the pics are supposed to be fresh leaks, fans are wondering why Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim is not taking any action to stop these pictures. Also Read - BTS: Ahead of Kim Taehyung's stint as DJ on Radio show, here are 6 BIG REVEALS to charge you up for more interesting tea tonight

Now, in the mean time, a screenshot is claiming that Blackpink singer Kim Jisoo knows the real truth. Some fans are asking her to give a hint to confirm or deny the matter. This is going really out of hand now. It is said that Kim Jisoo is close to the rumoured couple. Take a look at these tweets on social media...

Taehyung dating joanna chun, stop bring jennie into this guy — suka bacot (@xxxgunsub) September 28, 2022

Guys wtf is going one like what's gurumi upto now ?

Taehyung Jennie #TAENNIE pic.twitter.com/Lh2GIPckB7 — taetae♡ (@_mywinterbear) September 28, 2022

Taehyung publicly announced that he would sue a youtuber who created rumors about his family and the members of BTS, if he defends his friends like that, believe me that with his partner it would be worse, but Jennie doesn't care at all — Hoseoky Bangtan ⁷ ??Vmin mis papis (@Hoseoky_IV) September 28, 2022

However, she may help us to see the truth. So please Jisoo, if you get this message, please post this unseen picture as a sign that you know Jennie and Taehyung are hanging out and you (among others) can not speak about this. Thank you. Eso fue lo que dijo — ??????? (@HELL0KITT1_) September 28, 2022

? Não irei posta a localização para não gerar mais brigas entre os antis e taennie shippers. GH: Imagem 1: Taehyung chegando e Jennie esperando por ele lá dentro.

Imagem 2: A comida é servida.

Imagem 3: Jennie comendo e Taehyung checando seu celular.

Foto 4: a foto foi + pic.twitter.com/maDUyBnurT — taennie_ofcbr (@taennie_ofc) September 27, 2022

If you wanna expose Taehyung and Jennie dating then leave fucking Jisoo out of it https://t.co/tmyNYLTXkh — jay ? || ray mond wake up (@bbvemon) September 28, 2022

BTS member Kim Taehyung came on a radio show with his good friend, singer Park Hyosin. Both of them discussed music at length. It seems both are huge fans of Matt Maltese and Troye Sivan. The two had a long chat. Kim Taehyung also waved out at fans who had come outside the radio station.