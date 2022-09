BTS member Kim Taehyung's alleged relationship with Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim is dominating headlines. It all started after an alleged pic of the two leaked out from Jeju Island. Since then, fans have been observing every move of the two to find out if there is any truth to the rumours. The fact that the two wore similar accessories added fuel to the speculations that the leaked pics might be indeed true. The agencies of the two, YG Entertainment and Big Hit Music have not given any official statement. The two celebs, BTS V and Jennie Kim are looking totally unbothered by the drama around it. Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Leonardo DiCaprio-Camila Morrone split, BTS V-Jennie 'leaked pics' saga, Blackpink's win and more

Now, Jennie Kim was earlier rumoured to be dating G-Dragon. As we know, the rapper from Big Bang is one of the icons of the K-Pop industry. In fact, it was said that even the Blackpink member's family knew that they were a couple. Now, G Dragon has again been dragged in the middle of this BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie Kim dating rumours. As we know, sporting similar accessories are seen as sign of love in Korea. This is what has happened now. Take a look...

taehyung to freedom for shippers, antis and token stans throwing him under the bus but partying whenever a new edited pic comes out. pic.twitter.com/MPD1OCI5Kz — ❕ (@soIotks) September 3, 2022

mind you, this was from three hours ago pic.twitter.com/1MSrsAaKVp — ❕ (@soIotks) September 3, 2022

now where are those taennie shippers who said that taehyung went there for jennie ? https://t.co/D25A2L2Sgq — tkkprotector (@tkkprotector) September 3, 2022

Well, the editor of Vogue Korea has confirmed that Kim Taehyung has done a shoot for them. Blackpink is also getting ready for their world tour. Till the time, no official statement comes, this drama is going to be endless. In the mean time, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie Kim are unfazed and rocking it professionally!