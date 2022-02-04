BTS member Kim Taehyung reassures fans of Jimin's recovery, Victoria Beckham's shout-out to Deepika Padukone and more Trending Hollywood News Today

BTS Jimin is dominating headlines due to his health issues. He is now in a hospital undergoing post-operative care for appendicitis surgery and COVID-19. The Filter singer came on Weverse and assured the BTS ARMY that he is recovering alright, and eating well. BTS member V told fans that he spoke to Jimin in the morning via video call and he is doing fine. This warmed hearts of #VMin stans. On the other hand, Victoria Beckham shared a pic of Deepika Padukone wearing an outfit from her collection. Lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught on a date in NYC by the paps. Here is a lowdown.. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V assures ARMY that their 'chick' Jimin is recovering well; reveals about morning video call

BTS Kim Taehyung assures fans that Jimin is doing well

The health of BTS Jimin has been a cause of concern for fans aka BTS ARMY. He is in hospital recovering from an appendicitis surgery and COVID-19. He tested positive with a sore throat. Jimin had come to Weverse to tell fans that the surgery went well, and that he should be discharged in 2-3 days. Jimin also said that he has been eating properly all his three meals (including rice). This made fans happy. Today, BTS V told fans that he spoke to Jimin via video call in the morning and that he is looking well. Also Read - BTS: TaeJin aka Taehyung and Jin’s Tom-n-Jerry camaraderie on Shahid Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha’s Mat Maari is too entertaining

Britney Spears posts a bikini video

Britney Spears is enjoying her life to the fullest. She posted a video on the tunes of Cardi B's Bodak Yellow. In the video, she is seen in a skimpy yellow bikini. The singer is now free of conservatorship. Take a look at the post...

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted holding hands in NYC

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen together in New York City. The couple were dressed in heavy coats for the winter. They have been dating for more than six months now. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's affair ended last year after a scandal.

Victoria Beckham gives a shout-out to Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone wore an all-white outfit from Victoria Beckham's collection for the promotions of Gehraiyaan. She looked stunning. Victoria Beckham showed her love on social media.

These were the Hollywood headlines that kept us intrigued. Stay tuned for daily news...