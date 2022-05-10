BTS member Kim Taehyung talking about buying affordable wine for band members is relatable AF

BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin's (Park Jimin) Weekend Weverse Interviews are already out and now, it's time for BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. Jungkook's (Jeon Jungkook) interview is next. In his chat, V shared that he loves buying liquor for his bandmates. Yep, you read that right. Now, BTS ARMY, y'all will know V is fond of wine. And hence, he revealed that he likes buying wine that is reasonably priced. Taehyung talking about economical wine is relatable AF, don't you think? Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 box office collection worldwide: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer unleashes a multiverse of money in its opening weekend

Taehyung was asked about what kind of hideout he would like to have to spend time with other BTS members to which he said he would love to have a hideout full of games. V aka Kim Taehyung wants a lot of things with which the members can spend time, chill and relax. He also wants a basketball rim and more activities to be included in the hideout. However, when asked if he would like it in the city or some place quiet, V picked the latter saying, "I want a quiet place where we can get good rest." Also Read - KGF 2 SHOCKING incident! Man dies while watching Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer [Read Deets]

When asked about his role in the hideout, Taehyung said he would be in charge of getting all the stuff they need. When asked if he would get wine as he likes them, the Christmas Tree singer agreed, saying, that he always does that. "Whenever we get together, I bring food that I want to share with our members. It's usually wine... Oh, and I like reasonably priced wine. Expensive wine doesn't fit me that well," he said laughing and added, "The members always like the wine that I bring." Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was once blamed for rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna's failed engagement with Rakshit Shetty

TaeTae was asked where he would spend his weekend with ARMY, he said he would take them to a music store and recommend some music. When asked what message he has for the ARMY, BTS V said he would want them to spend their weekend having loads of fun and not a single moment of boredom.

Meanwhile, the BTS Proof track list is dropping every day. BTS Proof is an anthology album by BTS members which will include three brand new tracks. Yet To Come, Run BTS are revealed to be new tracks till now.