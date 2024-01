Korean boy band BTS is loved by all. The band has fans spread in almost every part of the globe. Their songs remained to rule the blockbuster charts. However, the band is currently on a hiatus. While members explored their individual careers, they also enlisted themselves into military. As per law in South Korea, abled-men between age 18 to 35 have to serve mandatory military service. BTS did not get an exemption and RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and others have enrolled themselves for the military service. It was in December that RM and V started with their military service and now they have now completed their training. Also Read - BTS: RM and V graduate as elite military trainees; pics and videos from ceremony go viral

Latest entertainment news, TV News and more are just a click away. Join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - BTS fans unhappy with Dance Plus Pro judges Remo D'Souza, Shakti Mohan turning blind eye to 'peak plagiarism' done by The Trend group

All about RM's emotional speech over completion of military training

A video of Kim Nam-joon aka RM has gone viral from the training completion ceremony. In the video, he has spoken about postponing his military postponement. As reported by Koreabo, he revealed that he was scared and worried about a lot of this. Given that he joined the military late, the fellow trainees were quite younger than him. To be precise, almost 10 years, he mentioned. He added, "Through mental strength education, I realized the necessity of the military and the need for basic military training in Korea, a divided country and armistice country." RM also shared his experience. He said he particularly enjoyed the night march and called it memorable. He managed to strike and experience the camaraderie that he had only heard of. He thanked the executives and squad leaders for helping him finish his training. " I was able to naturally find meaning, fun, and reward in military life, and would like to express my gratitude," he added. Also Read - BTS: NASA picks THESE three songs by the septet for 2024 Lunar Mission; include RM's Moonchild; ARMY over the moon

Trending Now

Check out inside vide of RM from the ceremony below:

27연대 9중대 180번 #김남준 훈련병

수료식 영상 txt ?

저는 입대 자체를 장기간 미뤄왔고 또 나이가 제법 있는 상태에서 입대하다보니 많은 것들이 두렵고 걱정이 됐었던 것이 사실입니다 또한 늦게 입대하는 바람에 같이 생활했던 생활관의 동기들은 거의 대부분이 저와 열 살 가량 차이나는 어린… pic.twitter.com/ACp4mxKZGm — 김무원 (@jooniefighting) January 16, 2024

The pictures of RM and V from the ceremony dressed in their uniforms have gone viral on social media. BTS ARMY (fans) are having an emotional moment over these pictures and are sending out congratulations to the two.