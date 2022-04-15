BTS‘s RM doesn’t have any tattoos right now but the singer has said that there is a possibility that he might get one with other BTS members. In an interaction with fans, he was asked about what he thought of tattoos. He said that if a tattoo is at a visible spot, it might create a scene if people recognse him. He said that he tries to conceal his identity to simply live his life as a normal person. Said RM, “People can see my tattoo and wonder, ‘Is that him?’” He added that he is already a very recognizable figure because of his sense of fashion, height, and voice. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actress badly trolled for messy hair; netizens call her 'manjulika' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The singer added, "During summer, I almost wear nothing. I only wear shirts and shorts. So if I get tattoos, I'm afraid that people will recognize me quickly." Well, he has a valid point.

Meanwhile, in a past interaction, RM revealed that COVID had impacted his family and that all should be careful. He added that everyone in his family had got it because of him. "I think my dad got it from me. I'm sorry dad," he said.

BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement in January announcing that that they had recovered. The statement read, “Hello, this is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4. RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you.”