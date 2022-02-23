BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi's Spotify account hacked by an Indian? ARMY shocked to hear Bhojpuri song on the same

BTS has conquered the world with its music. Korea's Bangtan Sonyeondan is a rage. Now, all the members have an account on Spotify. Fans have noticed that a new song is showing under the name of SUGA aka Min Yoongi. BTS fans have noticed that the song does not belong to SUGA aka Min Yoongi. Some are saying that his account has been hacked and it is by an Indian. A Bhojpuri number is being played there. We wonder how Min Yoongi aka SUGA will react on the same. Desi ARMYs are thinking if something of this sort will force HYBE to concentrate or think about India. Also Read - BTS: When Taehyung asked RM for permission to cuddle while sleeping, but it didn’t go as he thought [VIDEO]
Today, fans pointed out that the account has been hacked. SUGA is one of the most popular Korean soloists on Spotify along with the likes of J-Hope, Rose, Kim Taehyung and so on. His recent music production Stay Alive from 7 Fates Chakho is a superhit on Spotify. A huge number of streams have come from India. This is how fans reacted on it... Also Read - BTS: HYBE makes more than one trillion Korean won in annual sales; here's how the septet contributed to the massive figure
It seems it is a devotional number. HYBE announced that BTS will be doing three on ground concerts in Las Vegas after the Grammys. The K-Pop septet will also have an offline event. RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V have had a long rest of three months. Now, they are raring to go! Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V gives quarantine advice, Comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra, and more
