BTS member Suga is eyeing Grammys 2022; check out what is on his wish list

BTS have had an amazing year so far. They have given two mega-hits this year – Butter and Permission To Dance. Both these songs have become the audience' favourite and have even broken many records. With this huge success, BTS member Suga has expressed his wish to be nominated for Grammys 2022 and also winning it. In an interview, Suga said, "I'd like for us to be nominated for a Grammy again. I want to receive the award." The nominations for Grammy Awards 2022 will be announced later this year and fans want BTS to be nominated and even win it. Talking about their latest song, Permission To Dance, has topped Billboard Hot 100 chart. BTS' Permission To Dance have topped, not just the Hot 100 chart, but also the Global 200 and Global (excluding the United States) charts.

It dethroned Butter which stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 7 consecutive weeks. Permission To Dance was written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews. Well, Permission To Dance is BTS' fifth No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. As per Billboard, BTS achieved five No. 1 songs on the Billboard chart over a span of 10 months and two weeks. It is the quickest achievement by the band after Michael Jackson had achieved five No.1 songs over nine months and two weeks in 1987-88. After Butter, it is Permission To Dance at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Billboard announced that BTS became the first artists to replace themselves at No. 1 since Drake. Drake's In My Feelings had replaced his song, Nice for What on July 21, 2018 chart.

Interestingly, Suga had predicted that Permission to Dance will replace their song Butter on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 and added that the song will also remain on the top spot for four to five weeks.