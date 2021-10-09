BTS member Suga's display of muscles send ARMY into frenzy; call him 'boyfriend material' – view tweets

The multi-talented handsome hunk of BTS, Suga is grabbing the headlines and ARMY's attention for his latest video, where he met Megan Thee Stallion and her dog 4oe. While he looked cute in his white sweater, the flaunted his muscles, which has sent ARMY into frenzy. The display of his muscles floored fans when he picked up 4oe and that moment was one of the precious things for them. Showering love on his personality, many called him a 'boyfriend material.' Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM's back and black look leaves ARMY swooning; Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating feel fans and more

army : CLOSE THE GYM yoongi : pic.twitter.com/2Ash7J8LKB — pinterest army struggle⁷ ㋛︎ jimtober ♡ (@pinterestarmyss) October 8, 2021

Buff yoongi that’s it that’s the Tweet pic.twitter.com/d49RYSfwrS — samanta⁷?jk cool gf era (@stillwithyoutan) October 8, 2021

ALL GANGSTA UNTIL MIN YOONGI TAKES OFF HIS SWEATER pic.twitter.com/rVrtmQiWcS — Rami⁷ ? (@IOt7army) October 8, 2021

min yoongi : armys rn : pic.twitter.com/baKvkwzOJc — lunie⁷ ★ (@stawbearrie) October 8, 2021

min yoongi in white shirt is just so... HOT pic.twitter.com/jIX1W9aL6L — lie⁷ ? (@_PR0DJE0N) October 8, 2021

i am a simp for min yoongi pic.twitter.com/5OC9ItHKbn — sophia⁷ #LetLeniLead ; ia (@yoongismolbcby) October 8, 2021

Yoongi wearing white shirts is peak boyfriend meterial pic.twitter.com/bE0AKCF36S — Evie⁷| busy (@_tetesbff) October 8, 2021

OH MY GOD YOONGI STANS pic.twitter.com/BIokXjUoXp — yoongi (@yoongisarchive) October 8, 2021

SOMEONE CAN TAKE MY PHONE AWAY OR I'M GONNA TWEET NON STOP ABOUT MIN YOONGI CAUSE DAMNpic.twitter.com/smbKDM1ntj — LEEN (@augustcln) October 8, 2021

During this meeting, we saw BTS and Megan Thee Stallion doing some crazy stuff including learning dance skills. ARMY is waiting for the things to turn normal so that they can watch their favourite band performing live in front of millions through their concerts. So, just like we hope even you have become Suga's fan after witnessing sweet, cute and beefed up look.