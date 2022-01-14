BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung shares most pawwdorable video with Yeontan; ARMY can't stop gushing – view tweets

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung took to his Instagram handle and shared the most adorable video of himself and his pet pooch Yeontan. TaeTae is enjoying some free time with his little bud in his room. Taehyung tries some tricks with Yeontan. He plays with Yeontan and also shows his cute little face to the camera. Yeontan seems happy to be with the Butter hitmaker. Taehyung is also seen flaunting his grown hair. It seems the Christmas Tree singer wake up from a nap and started playing with Yeontan. Or much better, maybe Yeontan woke Taetae from his nap. BTS V mentioned their names "Kim Taehyung" and Kim Yeontan" in the video. It is the sweet little kiss between Tannie and Tae that is melting our hearts. Check out the video clip of Taehyung and Yeontan here: Also Read - BTS: V is missing his boys, and this picture is a proof

Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jin's duet on Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Dilliwaali Girlfriend is UNMISSABLE – watch video

BTS ARMY is going GAGA over Taehyung's video online. They cannot stop gushing over both and are confused as to who is the cutest. Some have called their interaction, 'Like father, like son'. Check out ARMYs reaction to BTS V and Yeontan's video here: Also Read - BTS: Feeling the winter chill? These SEXY fancams of SUGA aka Min Yoongi will set the temperature soaring - watch videos

V, h-he played wonderwall as he held yeontan so softly

Nobody talk to me right now stay away I’m soft n ugly crying #Butter_BTS #bts @BTS_twt #butter — cant think of a name but OT7??‍♀️ (@Calico13luna) January 14, 2022

“Tannie” Currently Trending at #1 Worldwide While “Yeontan” at #21 After BTS V’s Cute Instagram Story Update https://t.co/9lEP6fx23d — swahili.bangtan⁷?? (@swahili_bangtan) January 14, 2022

wish yeontan always stay healthy ?? he so precious for V ??? — ha? (@neobaboyaa) January 14, 2022

kim taehyung , kth , tae , taetae , tete , yeontan , tannie , bts , #bts , #BTSARMY , army , edit , au , have i told you lately i’m grateful you’re mine? , instagram , ig story , mullet , squish , kiss , boyfriend , tiktok , v , vcut , thv , user , ? , ? , ? , weverse , vlive pic.twitter.com/kOajDMnmrR — @taessarect ?-2 (@iordofgraphicss) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, BTS member V's interview from GQ Korea X Vogue had come out in which he had penned a heartfelt note for his Tannie. V had revealed that Yeontan has a small windpipe which is why he cannot breathe properly. Yeontan cannot run long distances and gets tired very easily. "His (Yeotan) airway is small, so he can’t breathe properly. Just running for a little bit makes him faint. So, he got two surgeries this year, but they both failed. Now, he just has to keep his medication."

In his letter, Taehyung had asked Yeontan to keep hanging on as he wants to watch him all grow up and turning old. "To Tan, who even if it’s hard, is hanging in there and enduring. ‘Thank you very much for being alive. I want to make memories together for the rest of your life. I want to see an adult, Tan," he told the magazine.