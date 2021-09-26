BTS member V reveals what he misses the most about being on tour and his answer will leave ARMY emotional

In a recent interview with TV journalist Juju Chang for the talk show Good Morning America (GMA), we saw BTS and President Jae In discussing some interesting things. During that phase, we saw all the members of the K-pop group opening up on what they miss about being tour as everything has turned virtual due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. Also Read - From nose crunching to smelling hair: Weird yet adorable habits of BTS' Jungkook that will make you fall in love with him all over again

J-Hope revealed that he misses the "trivial daily part of life," like coming together and talking to other people. "I get an energy from those moments that I haven't been able to feel lately," said the Bangtan Boys member. On the other hand, Jin also reflected somewhat like J-Hope as he said, "there's a lot we miss in our daily lives." He added, "Back in the day, I enjoyed drinking a glass of soju over gukbab (a Korean dish with hot soup and rice) with Suga after work."

Jimin expressed excitement to perform in front of ARMY post the pandemic crisis as he asserted, "I hope that COVID ends quickly and we can get back to doing the performances we love." Coming to Jungkook, he said, "Rather than photoshoots or TV shows, I could do concerts all day long. That's the biggest loss for me." Finally we saw V coming up with an emotional statement as he said, "Most important of all are our fans, who trust us, root for us and embrace everything about us. It's been almost a year and a half, two years since I've had real eye contact with ARMY. Since I don't see them in person, I sometimes wonder if they really exist. 'Do they exist? Are they still there?' I ask myself. So that's what I miss the most."

Well, we hope all wishes of ARMY and BTS come true and this pandemic phase ends soon.