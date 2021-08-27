BTS member V shares a hilarious and scary encounter with a ghost – here’s what happened next

BTS members have a massive fan following. Their songs, dance moves and most importantly their bond is something everyone loves. They give #friendshipgoals. They often make videos and share some hilarious incidents. Recently, we saw a video of besties, V and Jimin sharing some happy and cute incidents. Jimin and V are the best of friends. They have studied in the same school and are of the same age as well. They have so many fond memories and they shared one hilarious and scary incident with fans. They shared that once V was having a nightmare and wanted to share the room with Jimin, however, Jimin had kicked V from his room. This happened when BTS was on a trip to the Philippines as part of their Summer Package 2017. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Missy Elliot responds to ARMY's demand of BTS collab, Kim Kardashian to not drop 'West' from her name post divorce and more

In the video we see, BTS members were seen discussing the souvenirs they had bought, during which Jimin said that he bought a dream catcher for v. Jimin said that V had seen a ghost and was unable to sleep in his room, so he had come to his room in the night, however, he was sleepy and didn't remember kicking him out of the room. Jimin said he wanted to apologise and hence he brought a dream catcher for V to keep ghosts away. BTS members and V decided to pull Jimin's leg by saying, "What a two-faced person you are after kicking him out of the room you have brought him a gift." However, V revealed that Jimin did not kick him out but left him till the door. He then thanked Jimin for his thoughtful gift and hoped he would have a peaceful sleep.

Isn't this scary but hilarious at the same time? Well, that's Jimin and V for you! They truly are #BFFs for life.