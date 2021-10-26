BTS members dominate the 'Husband Reveal' trend on Twitter; RM and Jin fans congratulate #Namjin adding to the chaos

BTS dominates Twitter almost on a daily basis. Even when there is no activity from the band, BTS' members individual successes get celebrated by ARMY. Today, the Husband Reveal trend was dominating the world of K-Pop. The trending list looked funny with hashtags like We Love You Jin, Congratulations RM, Dispatch, I Said Yes and Husband. In the mood for mischief, some NamJin shippers wrote that Dispatch reported that Jin did a husband reveal before his parents and the special person was none other than RM. While the boys are tight-lipped about their personal lives, ARMY and fans love to ship some of them as special bonds or couples. #TaeKook, #YoonMin and #NamJin are some BTS ships which people seem to love dearly. Also Read - BTS: 7 emotional speeches by the Bangton Boys at Permission To Dance On Stage concert that touched ARMYs heart
Now, do not get us wrong! Congratulations RM was trending because he touched 600 million streams on Spotify while Dispatch was there for the explosive revelations made against Kim Seon Ho's former girlfriend who claimed forced abortion and gaslighting. Jin was being showered love for his upcoming OST and other reason. The Husband Reveal tag was also related to some K-Pop idols. But ARMY decided to jump into the fun and show pics of their dream husbands. BTS dominated the trend along with #Namjin. ARMY again proving that they are a hilarious fandom. Also Read - BTS' Jin's speech about turning 30 at Permission to Dance on Stage online concert leaves ARMY worried
BTS' eldest hyung Jin and RM share a great bond. They are not only bandmates but also bandmates. Both their parents also live in the same building and are great buddies. This was revealed in the VLive. BTS' Permission To Dance Stage concert on Sunday was a mega hit. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope reveals a heartbreaking incident of what Jin went through after his dog passed away
