BTS members dominate the 'Husband Reveal' trend on Twitter; RM and Jin fans congratulate #Namjin adding to the chaos

BTS dominates Twitter almost on a daily basis. Even when there is no activity from the band, BTS' members individual successes get celebrated by ARMY. Today, the Husband Reveal trend was dominating the world of K-Pop. The trending list looked funny with hashtags like We Love You Jin, Congratulations RM, Dispatch, I Said Yes and Husband. In the mood for mischief, some NamJin shippers wrote that Dispatch reported that Jin did a husband reveal before his parents and the special person was none other than RM. While the boys are tight-lipped about their personal lives, ARMY and fans love to ship some of them as special bonds or couples. #TaeKook, #YoonMin and #NamJin are some BTS ships which people seem to love dearly.

Now, do not get us wrong! Congratulations RM was trending because he touched 600 million streams on Spotify while Dispatch was there for the explosive revelations made against Kim Seon Ho's former girlfriend who claimed forced abortion and gaslighting. Jin was being showered love for his upcoming OST and other reason. The Husband Reveal tag was also related to some K-Pop idols. But ARMY decided to jump into the fun and show pics of their dream husbands. BTS dominated the trend along with #Namjin. ARMY again proving that they are a hilarious fandom.

No cheating! Drop your last saved photo and caption it “Husband Reveal” Husband Reveal ??? pic.twitter.com/uneO3KuTW1 — Hey Hey Paula - BTS - LA 12/1??????? (@thedivinemissPD) October 26, 2021

Dispatch revealed that #BTSJIN had his Husband Reveal today and it was BTS RM. It was also revealed that Jin said "I SAID YES" to RM. Congratulations RM Face with tears of joy Party popper

LOL pic.twitter.com/AjuMEXUk9w — BTSxARMY (@Kimberl43369447) October 26, 2021

Since its trending on twt, i thought I would do my own husband reveal ?? pic.twitter.com/IzNWWh45ja — Cypher (@joonsb1ke2) October 26, 2021

as "husband reveal", "congratulations rm" and "we love you jin" are trending at once let me post namjin's wedding photo pic.twitter.com/ikr8X7ql8U — potato? (@namkanda4ever) October 26, 2021

When jin wanted to remind namjoon that he loves him and out of nowhere during a award ceremony he said

" Mon-ah saranghae " . To which namjoon have his biggest Dimple smile.#BTSJIN #NAMJOON #방탄소년단RM

[ HUSBAND REVEAL ] pic.twitter.com/CsxIjnVSjQ — Army._.hubfor7 on IG (@AHubfor7) October 26, 2021

WE LOVE YOU JIN#BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/cEDr1OIpZl — Allie | Currently bored (@kooktaeverse) October 26, 2021

Dispatch revealed that #BTSJIN had his Husband Reveal today and it was BTS RM. It was also revealed that Jin said "I SAID YES" to RM. Congratulations RM ?? pic.twitter.com/i06eZVY526 — jane⁷ (@RM0N0KIVE) October 26, 2021

BTS' eldest hyung Jin and RM share a great bond. They are not only bandmates but also bandmates. Both their parents also live in the same building and are great buddies. This was revealed in the VLive. BTS' Permission To Dance Stage concert on Sunday was a mega hit.