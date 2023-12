Who doesn't know Korean boy band BTS? The musicians and star performers are among the most recognised celebrities across the globe. Their stardom is spread all over with fans willing to do anything for the idols. BTS gang includes RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope. Currently the band is on a hiatus of sorts as most of the members are serving the mandatory military service. Despite being away, they are among the wealthiest shareholders in the Entertainment Industry. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook fans livid as some ARMY refer to his mother as 'That Lady'; here is what happened

BTS members are among the wealthiest shareholders in Entertainment industry

As per a report by Korea CXO Institute, each of the BTS member owns more than 10 billion won. When converted 10 billion won comes to approximately $7.7 million or can say almost Rs 63 crore. Talking about their stocks' values, Kim Taehyung aka V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook's estimates shares are about 16 billion won. On the other hand, J-Hope, RM and Jin's estimated shares are valued at around 14.6 billion won, 13.5 billion won, and 12.2 billion won, respectively. As per the reports, they all received 68,385 shares from Bang Si-hyuk while renewing contracts with BigHit Entertainment in 2020. Over the last few months, their shares have increased by over twenty percent. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and Jimin prove themselves as attentive students; FIRST pics from military flood social media

"BTS are officially partial owners of Big Hit Entertainment" "Each member will be at least $7.7 million rich the moment shares are listed" https://t.co/hbiBDVkm1E — jyu⁷ (@grimkth) September 2, 2020

BTS ARMY (as their fans are known as) are elated with this piece of report. BTS members have curated some of the most popular songs including Dynamite, Fire, Permission To Dance, Butter, and many more. Some of the kept ruling the Billboard charts for months. In fact, recently, one of their old songs, World Digital Song Sales chart. The song Spring Day has made a return on No 1 spot at Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart following topping iTunes. Also Read - BTS: Jin reveals being emotional seeing Jungkook, Jimin off to the military; ARMY says, 'My baby is going through it too'

Trending Now

Meanwhile, BTS' agency has announced that Jimin will be coming up with his solo album. It will release tomorrow, that is on December 22. The announcement read, "As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that Closer Than This, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth. Release Date: 2 PM, Friday, December 22, 2023 (KST). Thank you." Apart from this, the BTS members are also trending because of their docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.