BTS members' Permission To Dance on Stage concert costumes will burn a Bermuda triangle in your pocket

Global K-pop superstars Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS held an online concert, Permission To Dance on Stage at Seoul's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, 24th October 2021. And BTS ARMY is still processing the concert. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook all looked pretty dope in their various costumes. The Permission To Dance on stage concert featured BTS in the most exquisite costumes. The boys made it difficult for the ARMY to breathe in their hot looks. And you won't be able to guess the price of their customers for the concert. And if you ever wonder to be as stylish as BTS, be ready to burn a Bermuda triangle in your pocket as once the money goes, poof, it's just gonna disappear forever. Let's have a dekko at the style files of BTS for the Permission To Dance on Stage online concert. Also Read - BTS ARMY, are you Taekook, VMin, SOPE or Namjin shipper? Vote now!

RM - Kim Namjoon

For the PTD soundcheck, Joonie wore a Fear of God hoodie which he paired with black tracks. The hoodie itself costs $695. For the concert, he first wore a see-through tank top/ganji. He teamed it up with a jacket from Rick Owens from its Spring Summer 2022 collection. He paired the same with Drawstring Cropped Trousers from DRKSHOW, the cost of which is over $1,000 USD. Talking about his accessories, he opted for a Double Link Choker which costs $315, Rick Sunglasses which costs $619. He wore the super stylish Geobasket High Top Sneakers that comes at a price of $1,170. His other costume consists of Casablanca, a Terry Track Jacket costs about $708. He wore a La Course Ideale Shirt $926. Check out the price of the same here: Also Read - Did you know what's special about BTS' member Jin's adorable green bow at the Permission To Dance on Stage concert?

Jin - Kim Seokjin

For the PTD soundcheck, Jin wore a Louis Vuitton jacket and sliders for $4,200 and $720, respectively. He wore a jacket from Rick Owens’ Spring Summer 2022 collection as well which he paired with a dirt tank top from Ann Demeulemeester that costs $230. His next look was styled from the Casablanca collection as well. He wore a Cuban Collar Silk Shirt that costs about $789. He wore a plain white t-shirt from Louis Vuitton that costs about $645.

Suga - Min Yoongi

For the PTD soundcheck, Suga wore a Mihara Yasuhiro distressed sweater that he teamed with a Leather-Trimmed Cargo Trousers from Fear of God. They cost about $680 and $755 USD, respectively. He wore a knit cap from Y&M which costs $16 only. The rapper wore the Baker Low Top Sneakers from Mihara Yasuhiro again that ranges from $430. Unlike the two above, Suga wore Hyein Seo's Aviator Bomber Jacket that costs $855 and Eclipse Cargo Pants that costs $330. He teamed it up with Ann Demeulemeester's dirt tank top like Jin. His accessories include an Edge Oval Chain from Wooing by Connie Woo for $154. He also wore a customer made iced out Cuban link from Quantez. He also wore a Casablanca multicolour print jacket which costs $915. Finally, he wore a bomber jacket and a bucket hat, the official PTD Merch for $101.26 and $41.80.

J-Hope - Jung Hosoek

For PTD soundcheck, J-Hope wore Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Waves Infinity Pareo Scarf that costs $450. He wore a cashmere beanie from Chrome Hearts which costs $395. His OTT sunglasses from GENTLE MONSTER‘s “swipe” collection will come out in 2022. Whereas his Funky Tennis Loafers by FILA costs $152. For the concert’s first look, he wore a Gary Flightsuit from Rick Owens. The price range of the same is around $912 to $2,567. His accessories include a custom-made hand armour from 32 Dawn. He completed his look with Eliot Sunglasses from Burberry that costs $315. Hobi’s second outfit was almost entirely from Casablanca. He wore the pink high-waisted trousers that cost about $1,000. He teamed it up with the Window Print Silk Shirt that prices $815 and the Belted Single-Breasted Jacket which costs $2,378 USD. The blue puffy bucket hat was from KHRISJOY which costs $275. Last but not the least, he wore the PTD merch as well. Hobi was seen in a T-shirt and a zip-up hoodie that costs about $45.52 and $82.68, respectively. His accessories include a beret for $39 and a neckpiece for $37.16.

Jimin - Park Jimin

For the PTD soundcheck, Jimin opted for a crewneck sweater from Bottega Veneta that costs $890. He opted for the PTD hoodie that costs $82.68. For the accessories, he wore Tiny CH E Plus earrings from Chrome Hearts and it costs $1,442. For the concert, Jimin stole hearts in a knit tank called the Moon Palace Knit from Hyein Seo. It costs $395. The wool knit is also from the brand. He wore monolith combat boots from Prada which costs $1,550. His next outfit is from Casablanca. He wore a 70’s Laurel Embroidery Denim Jacket that costs about $1,100. He teamed it with a couple of sets of pins from Toga Virilis for $117 and $160 USD, respectively. The attention catcher Romantic Vintage Pearl Necklace by Vintage Hollywood is for $148 USD. To top it up, he wore the Shearling Baker Boy Cap from Ruslan Baginskiy that costs $240.

V - Kim Taehyung

For the PTD, soundcheck, V wore the official merch, a beret that costs about $39. He teamed it up with the Bumper Low Top Sneakers from Lanvin that costs about $550. He wore a grey pullover jacket that he teamed with an olive cashmere tee. His concert look consisted of Rick Owens’ upcoming collection. He accessorised himself with Rectangular Frame Sunglasses that cost $740 and a Double Link Choker that costs $315 USD. For his next look, he wore Casablanca. He opted for a Geometric Print Zip Up Bomber Jacket that he paired with the Shell Chantilly Lace Shirt which costs about $1,527 and $800, respectively. The Geometric Print Tie completed his look at the cost of $282.

Jungkook - Jeon Jungkook

For the PTD soundcheck, Jungkook wore Supreme‘s Bandana Faux Fur Bomber Jacket that costs $398. He teamed it with a Netting Knit Vest in black from DWS Company for $44. He accessorised himself with Choice YJ C1 (BR) sunglasses from Gentle Monster and PETERSON OG Sole Canvas Low-top Sneaker from Mihara Yasuhiro for $330 and $271 USD, respectively. For the concert, he paired the Membrane Tank Top with the Dylan Cotton Jersey from Rick Owens. Its cost was about $350 and $315 USD, respectively. Next, he wore a Wavy Zip Up Jacket from Hyein Seo that costs $450. The accessories were from Wooing by Connie Woo which cost $145 and $170 each. Furthermore, he wore a pairing of two Casablanca shirts. The first included a sheer graphic-print mesh top and the Art of Racing print shirt for $811 and $833 USD, respectively. He teamed them up with straight-leg tailored trousers that cost $1,100 USD.