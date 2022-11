BTS ARMY, y'all have a goofy video featuring BTS uploaded on Bangtan TV. We are sure y'all would have been missing the Bangtan Boys a lot, especially, seeing them together all time. With Run BTS coming out in parts and the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – focussing on their solo projects, there's hardly any time we have seen all seven of them together. And now, Bangtan TV has shared a video wherein the members have reacted to the special 8 Foto folios.

BTS reacts to special 8 foto-folio

Since this is the new video, it is bound to go viral and trend in Hollywood News. The video features BTS members sitting together and having a look at the series of photoshoots that they conducted. The Bangtan Boys begin with a series of group photos. The first one was the casual shoot which was done all by themselves and the second one was from BTS Sports Day.

Also Read: BTS’ 6 members including Kim Taehyung, Kim Seokjin grab top spot in Emerging Artists chart on Billboard; ARMY says, ‘Jimin is next’

The Bangtan Boys revealed that the photoshoot was conducted about 2 or 1.5 years ago. OMG, the kind of content they must have shot and worked on after that, imagine ARMY! Coming to the special 8 Foto Folio series, the boys talked about their childhood memories and the memories from their shoot.

BTS react to RM, Jimin and Jungkook's concept foto folio

After having a look at the group photos, the Bangtan Boys looked at the concept Foto-Folios of each member. Since only Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook, Kim Namjoon aka RM and Park Jimin aka Jimin. They were bowled over by the different and amazing concepts and the results, obviously.

Check BTS react to special 8 Foto-Folio episode 1 here:



Also Read: BTS: RM’s solo Indigo to Kim Seokjin aka Jin’s TV show Drunken Truth and more Bangtan Boys content ARMY should look forward to

ARMY looks forward to the other members' Foto Folio

ARMY wants to see the pictures of other BTS members, that is Taehyung, Jin, Suga and J-Hope ASAP. The reactions in the precap of the episode have left ARMY very curious. Check out their tweets here:

omg tell bts i miss them — hope⁷? (@winnttaebear) November 11, 2022

tell the tannies i love them ?? — 파우⁷ ??‍? YOL DAY (@houseofltb) November 11, 2022

OMG A REACTION VIDEO AFTER SO LONGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/vUqC7XY0Ke — anju⁷✰? (@jjksceo) November 11, 2022

oh god i miss bangtan so much omg thank youu — aly⁷⁺⁵ ♡ jk ; apobangpo! ia ?? (@genrebtxt) November 11, 2022

how did weverse notifs beat you to being first this time omg — suk ✘⁷ ? (@namverse) November 11, 2022

we're gettin their reactions for the photofolio ☹️?? thank you!! @BTS_twt — ☾ela⁷꒰ apobangpo ??✨️ ꒱ ?‍?? (@mooneela) November 11, 2022

ohmygod thank you so much ???? pic.twitter.com/X3FntQJmRe — ?⁷ (@calltae95) November 11, 2022

Got confused of the layout I had to double check if this is the official account ?? — angel ? (@angelpark___) November 11, 2022

? Questa è la reazione dei BTS al photo folio di Hobi…chissà cosa ci aspetta ??#Photo_Folio @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tjg7v3BNz2 — BTS ITALIA ?? THE ASTRONAUT (@italianarmyfam_) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, apart from this new content addition, we also have RM's solo album, Jin's Drunken Truth, Jimin and Taehyung's solo albums as well. Jin will reportedly enlist in the military in December.