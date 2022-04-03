BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development about the group. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut looks smouldering hot for tonight's 'Judgement Day' episode in a thigh-high slit and low-cleavage gown – view pics

So, if you consider yourself one amongst ARMY, then this latest BTS news should be right up your alley. For a change, instead of playing at a concert, BTS attended one – after all, it's good to reconnect with the reasons why you chose a profession in the first place – when they made their presence felt at the Silk Sonic show in Las Vegas. The news of the band's attendance was revealed by none other than Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak themselves. Later, BTS members RM, Suga and Jimin each shared pictures, where they be seen chilling with Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak after the show.

No sooner than the pics were shared that ARMY went berserk with excitement, showering all five musicians with copious love. Check out the best reactions below:

I FREAKING SAW BTS IN SILK SONIC SHOW — カミール★Camille ⚔️?? (@kiirohimesama) April 1, 2022

WAIT YOU'RE TELLING ME BTS WENT TO THE SILK SONIC CONCERT TONIGHT LIKE ANDERSON PAAK SAID THAT BTS WAS THERE ?!?? SOME PPL ARE SAYING THEY SAW JOON, JIMIN AND YOONGI — sen⁷ JIMIN OST (@sugatradamus) April 1, 2022

i was at the silk sonic concert in vegas tonight and anderson paak confirmed BTS was at the show!!!!! i screamed so loud the girl in front of me turned around to see if i was ok ??? — borahae baddie (@s0peh0e) April 1, 2022

bruno mars is literally 5'5 tall, literally the height i am ? is that how i would look next to bts? THEYRE HUMONGOUS — bts, worldwide super stars (@kkukstudio) April 1, 2022

Stop I just saw the silk sonic photo Jimin posted and then I saw Tae’s video dancing around in the jazzy club and now I’m spiraling. — fatima (@fatimafarha_) April 2, 2022

BTS is truly enjoying life to the fullest, right?