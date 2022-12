BTS member Jin enlisted in the military today. The military enlistment ceremony took place a while ago and the BTS members – RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – came to see off Kim Soekjin aka Jin to the military camp. The whole fandom is quite emotional right now. BTS, themselves shared the pictures of OT7, the last one for a while, as BTS Jin bid him adieu for the time being. ARMY is unable to control their tears and are expressing their emotions on Twitter. The various pictures and videos that are surfacing about Jin and some of the members' posts for Jin hyung have made them vulnerable. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

BTS came to see off Kim Seokjin aka Jin

Hollywood News is full of reports of Kim Seokjin aka Jin's military enlistment. 13 December 2022 will be remembered forever by the ARMY and the K-pop world. The eldest member of BTS has enlisted in the military for mandatory service and training. Apart from his family members, Jin was cheered on and supported by the members – RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The members' cars filed inside the military training centre camp one by one as they came to see of their hyung.

Here's a video of Jin's military enlistment camp with BTS members' cars:

Here when the members arrived at the military station to be with seokjin and says goodbye to him ??#SEOKJIN #KimSeokjin #JIN #WeLoveYouJin #FareWellJin #SafeFlightOurAstronaut #BTSJIN

WE LOVE YOU JIN ?

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN ? pic.twitter.com/xUyuqE05vq — Ayat?JK⁹⁷ (@7btskook) December 13, 2022

BTS Jin's hair trimming video and visuals from the training centre go viral

A video clip shared by the creative director Kim Sunghyun is going viral. It features The Astronaut singer getting his hair trimmed. He is getting a buzzcut. It is a monochrome video. The barber is seen trimming the hair behind Jin's ears while he is seen sitting quietly. A picture of Jin saluting and standing in attention at the training centre has also surfaced which is going viral. Check them out here:

Be healthy and happy, papi seokjin ? see you again on june 2024 ? #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/lOIAPBBQfi — ?? (@jasdomingo_) December 13, 2022

J-Hope, Taehyung's post for Jin

J-Hope shared a carousel of pictures with Jin while asking him to take care and not get hurt while training in the military. The post includes various pictures of Jin and J-Hope and the scrumptious meal they had. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared a video from the concert and asked Jin to not get hurt. Check out the post and the videos here:

[UPDATE] Taehyung [@/thv] Instagram Story ?: 123 Don’t get hurt (Jin) ? Song: The Astronaut by Seokjin ? pic.twitter.com/9R5Y0SclE7 — TKPH | ᴛᴀᴇᴄᴇᴍʙᴇʀ ❄️? (@tk_philippines) December 13, 2022

Jin's brother attended the military enlistment as well

Jin's brother also came by to see him off. He shared a picture of the decorations the ARMY had done to see Kim Seokjin off near and around the military training centre. ARMYs have turned quite emotional as well. Check out some of the tweets here:

missing seokjin day 1 i hope my baby will always healthy in military ?? — mention after dm (@bubymilkcandy) December 13, 2022

Seokjin, stay healthy and well. Come back safely.

??????? — Sukanya⁷? (@sukanyasngpt7) December 13, 2022

the day is coming. comeback healthy and stronger, our moon, Kim Seokjin ?? https://t.co/JXiuxGM9gY — apo-bangpo (@karikakaa) December 13, 2022

SEOKJIN AND HIS 6 KIDS ???? https://t.co/gYMdl5JVXI — nadya. (@taenmjn) December 13, 2022

My lovelies I’m not good with words but pls know u guys rly have been my support and my safe haven thank and I’ll support u throughout #bts and Jin my moon come back a better person u r now :) I cant to see y’all again #BTSJIN #army #SEOKJIN ? pic.twitter.com/94ECd2cgZa — maya ⁷ ?‍???? (@seokkjinies) December 13, 2022

Jin will be discharged from the military in June 2024. It is said that the BTS members will all serve 18 months of mandatory military service. One down, six more to go, ARMY. Are you ready?