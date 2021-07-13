BTS members Suga and J-Hope express gratitude to ARMY as Butter continues to top on Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week

BTS aka Bangtan Boys' Butter song continues its dominance as it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week. The peppy track, which is croned by RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook, has turned out to be the longest-running No.1 Hit on the Billboard Hot 100 by BTS, as well as an Asian artist group in history. Expressing his gratitude towards ARMY, Suga on Weverse app wrote, “You mean seven weeks?” and tweeted, “Thank you ARMY!” On the other hand, J-Hope thanked ARMY and wrote, “7, Army is the best!” Also Read - BTS: Suga predicts Permission to Dance would replace Butter on the Billboard Hot 100; RM and Jin make a special promise to ARMY

?Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 7? 정말 믿기지 않는 7주 연속 1위 #BTS_Butter ?

We can’t believe this is really happening to us ? 진심으로 감사드립니다 x 7️⃣ ???????

Thank you SO MUCH x 7️⃣ #BTSARMY#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #바통터치 #PermissiontoDance https://t.co/RhqdIlmch5 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 12, 2021

j-hope on Weverse 0713 7.... ARMY is the best ...??@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Sb5n6kyyIx — Soo Choi ? Permission to Dance (@choi_bts2) July 13, 2021

In a recent interview with Amazon Music, BTS members were asked about the last few times when they had cried and Suga had left us in splits with his reply as he said, “I cried two hours ago when I yawned.” He doesn’t just cry for serious reasons. “Is crying a big deal? Tears can come out just like that.” During the session, Suga predicted that band's latest track Permission to Dance's will replace their previous released song Butter which is on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. Also Read - BTS REVEAL the reason of why they don’t want to see ARMY in the initial post-pandemic concerts and it will make you emotional