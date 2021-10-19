BTS members take us down the memory lane as they jam on their 2016 track 'Save Me' – watch video

The south Korean band, BTS, who is now a global phenomenon, has released the ‘making of’ video of the episode which shows the members preparing and performing on the show. In the clip, we see the septet playing games at an arcade and doing vocal exercises to prep for their performance. In the clip, we also see the member reliving their trainee days by singing their 2016 track Save Me. Well, this video is definitely a visual treat for the ARMY. Also Read - BTS In The Soop: Here's all you need to do to enjoy K-Pop band's luxurious filming location in person

Talking about their good old days and first impressions, V reminisced about meeting Jin in a practice room in 2020 BTS MUSIC JOURNEY movie and said, "Trainees would gather in either practice room one or practice room two if they weren't taking lessons." He added, "That time, I remember Jin telling me to 'sit down' with his broad shoulders." Later, Jin replied, "I came back from school, and the kids were all in the training room. And among the familiar faces, he was there, a kid I never saw before. Wasn't he wearing the red North Face padded jacket?"

While we see the septet sharing some anecdotes from their training days, the video ends with them performing Dynamite with a live band. Post pandemic, BTS will perform their first ever physical concert in front a crowd, which is titled Permission to Dance on Stage. The concerts will be held in Los Angeles from October end to first week on November. BTS is a seven-member boy band by BigHit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin. The tickets of the concerts were sold out in a record time, which also disappointed ARMY as many of them, were not able to buy tickets. So, are you excited for their first live concert post pandemic? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.