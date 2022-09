BTS members Jin, V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and J-hope enjoy immense fandom. Their music goes viral in no time and all the six members are dearly loved by their fans known as ARMY. It comes as no surprise that whenever a BTS member collaborates with an international star like , Coldplay and more - they become internet sensations. Their music goes viral with everyone raving about it. Well, how about BTS members dancing to some folk and Hindi music? Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor refuses to pose with Alia Bhatt as she has a back pain; netizens say, 'Promoting pregnancy in Bollywood has become fashion'

We recently stumbled upon an edited video of BTS members grooving to Pasoori. A fan managed to get the perfect shots of RM, Jin, Jimin, V and others to match up to the tunes and lyrics of the song. Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's song Pasoori have become one of the most trended songs on YouTube and the tadka of BTS has only added to the excitement of it. Watch the video below:

The video is edited by MangMochi, the same person who got BTS to dance on Pushpa's Saami Saami. The YouTube page has many videos of BTS edited to the songs of top movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others. Even Kesariya from is on the list. On the song, Pasoori everyone is commenting that it is one of the best edits they have seen to date.

Meanwhile, BTS is in the news because of the upcoming Busan concert. Reports say that the city has refused to fund their free concert and that has left many fuming. Plus, there is a change in the location. It has now been moved to Busan Asiad Main Stadium that can reportedly accomodate over 100,000 fans. Fans are super excited for this one and HYBE is doing everything to ensure that safety is not a concern at the concert.