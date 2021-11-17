BTS ARMY, the Permission To Dance on Stage in LA concert is just a couple of days away now. Those in LA and those flying to LA to attend the concert will be getting to see BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). But don't worry ARMY, you'd still get to see BTS through their online streaming, we are sure. This is the first-ever in-person concert of global K-pop superstars BTS after the covid-19 pandemic. It will be happening at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California. They will perform on November 27 and 28 and again on December 1 and 2. BTS ARMY is super excited because BTS will be seeing ARMY in person after a long time. In fact, we believe the feeling is mutual between BTS band members and the BTS ARMY, irrespective of who is attending the concert. Also Read - VERDICT OUT! BTS ARMY picks their favourite duo from SOPE, Namjin, VMin, Taekook and more - view poll results

Now, a couple of hours ago, the MAMA and Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker J-Hope was online on Weverse. He responded to various posts of ARMY. And one such ARMY asked when they were leaving for their concert in LA. Hobi answered tomorrow (meaning today). Hobi also revealed that he is yet to pack and did not have any strength to pack either. He was prepping for the departure. Inquisitive ARMY asked about his airport look. Well, apart from their music, goofiness, charm and several other talents, BTS is also known for their style statements. So, it is one of the things to look forward to for sure. Meanwhile, after knowing about BTS' departure to LA, ARMY is trending "Have a safe flight' on Twitter. Just a couple of minutes ago, BTS was spotted at the airport. The BTS members yet again turned the airport into a runway with their stylish airport appearance. Check out ARMY reaction to the same here:

Talking about their airport look, Jin donned a white tee with blank trousers and a grey pullover trench coat. The Epiphany crooner teamed it with white sneakers. V opted for a nude trench coat. Taetae wore a white shirt with a green vest. He paired it with cream pants. Jungkook opted for an all-black attire right from his tee to his baggy pants and bomber jacket. He wore thick-soled sneakers also in black. Jimin wore an olive green coat with a black tee and trousers. He carried a small trunk sling. BTS' leader RM wore a long black coat that he teamed with a white tee and black baggy pants that he teamed with white sneakers. Suga, just like the Golden Maknae opted for an all-black look. He wore black tracks with a tee and leather jacket. He wore a black beanie and black sandals. Hobi, the ever-stylish one wore black too. He wore black trousers with a black tee and blazer. He wore a printed yellow scarf around his neck. Though the attention was taken away by the duck-shaped Louis Vuitton sling that he carried with himself.