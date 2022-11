BTS is making news almost every day. Just as fans were celebrating the upcoming collab of BTS with their idol Pharrell Williams, EDM star Steve Aoki has given a hint that has made ARMY excited. The DJ tweeted that he has a new song coming up, that too with a band he has worked with before. Fans feel it could be BTS. He was seen in South Korea during the Yet To Come Concert in Busan. They are wondering if it is a remix of the viral song, Run BTS. The number which has same vibes as Mic Drop is perfect for Steve Aoki's EDM genre.

The choreography of Run BTS is a huge hit already. Steve Aoki's Mic Drop remix version has crossed 1.2 Billion Views on YouTube. He even did a BTS song megamix for fans just as a gift after Mic Drop remix crossed one billion views. Take a look at his tweet....

can u guess what band I'm collaborating w/ next?? here's a hint: i've worked w/ them before ? — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) November 4, 2022

Uncle Steve. Open the door. We just wanna talk. pic.twitter.com/IflAbH6W03 — Kookies-Bananamilk ??‍? ??| Military Malewife (@Nanamilkkook) November 4, 2022

uncle Steve we know who..just say it pic.twitter.com/xs84TFAP5I — maria✿??‍??⁷ (@yoongiscanoes7) November 4, 2022

RUN BTS STEVE AOKI REMIX WITH A NEW MV ?????!??!???? — Ankita⁷?‍???STREAM THE ASTRONAUT ?☄️ (@koyankita) November 4, 2022

Yeah? pic.twitter.com/u5j3uHQKk0 — Sabrina⁷ | And I love you ?‍??? (@SabrinaEffendy) November 4, 2022

Steve Aoki also came to meet them when they did the concert in Seoul. The boys love him like a brother. On the other hand, SUGA aka Min Yoongi's album might have a chorus by Adora. She is one of his long-term collaborators. With RM's solo album, Pharrell Williams song and other variety shows coming up, BTS ARMY is more than satiated with so much content.