BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – will slowly and gradually enlist in the mandatory service in the South Korean military. On Monday, BigHit Music announced that the Bangtan Boys have decided to go forward with the military enlistment and not delay it anymore. And BTS leaving behind everything to fulfil the military service has become a huge talk of the town. It is a huge thing right now and everyone's talking about it. And when a reporter from the US quizzed a researcher if there would be another band as famous as the Bangtan Boys what do you think would is the answer?

BTS' military enlistment issue become a hot topic of discussion

A video clip from an online news portal is going viral which is about the BTS military enlistment. The reporter discusses BTS in great depth with a researcher named Nicole Santero. Nicole is a K-Pop expert at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The reporter Josh Breslow asks Nicole who is BTS and what 'ARMY' stands for in the K-pop industry. Nicole is super rich with her answers talking in great depth about the Bangtan Boys, what makes them special and why they have achieved, what they have achieved.

Further, in the video interview, Josh asked Nicole if there would be any other kpop band that would be as popular as BTS. Nicole had a very articulate answer to that. And ARMYs definitely agree with Nicole. Talking about Nicole's answer, the researcher shared that she doesn't think there would be any other group that would have the same cultural or global impact to the same extent as BTS. She adds that the success of BTS is a mix of complex, different factors that were built over many years. It was a collaborative effort between the group members, the management company as well as their fans. BTS' military enlistment has indeed become a huge thing in Hollywood news.

Check Nicole Santero's interview of BTS military enlistment here:

Check BTS ARMY's reaction to the video here:

"ARMYs don't just support @BTS_twt, but support each other as well" #FACTS ???? — ᴮᴱ JJ ♡⁷ (@BEtheBestJJ) October 21, 2022

Same — ᴮᴱ JJ ♡⁷ (@BEtheBestJJ) October 21, 2022

Is that jungkook’s ITS 1 painting at the back ? — ehl♡?military wife era (@teteyoongles) October 21, 2022

Exactly this is it and she said it perfectly — Pam⁷ ⟭⟬ ? ⟬⟭ ? ⁵² (@0T7hearts) October 21, 2022

She nailed all the key points…the biggest being “this wasn’t built over night.” — Misty_In_Texas⁷ ?아포방포? (@Misty_Mo) October 21, 2022

Beautifully said...Bravo! Bravo!????? I'm feeling satisfied... I'm voting for BTS (@BTS_twt) for Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the #AMAs — Nandhini Ravi⁷??‍? (@Purpleplatooner) October 21, 2022

BTS military enlistment

BTS will begin their enlistment in the military sooner than we know. Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be the first member to enlist in the military. The rest of the BTS members will follow him later as and when their schedules are complete. It has been an emotional moment but full of pride for BTS ARMYs. Jin have also collaborated with Coldplay for his single which is The Astronaut, as a gift for the ARMY, before he joins the military service. Jin had reportedly requested for a delay in his enlistment but has withdrawn the same.