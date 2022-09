BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga is making waves again. The BTS rapper, who is known for his amazing rap style, calm demeanour and subtle style has yet again left the BTS ARMY crushing over his unreal and surreal look. Well, it's Suga's hair, the long tresses that have left the ARMY sighing! And now, Suga is one of the TOP TRENDS on social media with 'HIS HAIR' in the spotlight. Min Yoongi stans would be speechless after watching the viral clip of the Yet To Come and Run BTS rapper brushing his hand through his hair. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, BTS Jin and SUGA, Kartik Aaryan - 5 male celebs whose long hair amplified their sex appeal - view pics

Hollywood News: Suga's airport appearance creates noise

Min Yoongi was spotted by the K-Media at the Incheon International airport a couple of hours ago. Suga was seen a slightly oversized designer shirt and denim. He wore a mask and a beanie which hid his long tresses quite well. But not for long as Suga had to reveal his face in front of the security personnel. Suga's look is casual, as always and he has yet again opted for a black outfit which is his trademark style. The Run BTS and Yet To Come rapper is flying to Japan, state the media reports.

Check Suga aka AgustD's latest post on Instagram here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

BTS ARMY swoons over Min Yoongi aka Suga's hair

As soon as the That That hitmaker reached the security desk he was asked to take his mask down. Suga was also asked to remove his beanie and what followed was a visual treat for all the ARMYs. As soon as Min Yoongi took off his beanie, his long tresses bounced out. The Yet To Come rapper brushed through his hair to manage them before putting the beanie back on. And BTS ARMY is going berserk over the long hair of Suga. They cannot stop raving about it and 'HIS HAIR' has become a top trend.

Check out BTS ARMY's reaction to Suga's airport look and hair here:

OH TO SLIDE MY HANDS THROUGH HIS HAIR ??? https://t.co/A0xJoOzzRd — ??????⁷ ? stream rush hour (@tehatbangtan7) September 27, 2022

his hair ??????? — ִֶָ (@i93093) September 27, 2022

THE DAY YOONGI CUTS HIS HAIR OFF IS THE DAY MY LIFE ENDS — min kitty lvr⁷ (@sugadrinks) September 27, 2022

his hair has single handedly saved my life https://t.co/R1HE0yitVQ — ㄱ -ㅅ-ㄱ Darth「 -ㅅ-「 (@DarthButtagueis) September 27, 2022

His hair is so long and pretty??❤️ https://t.co/V927KI7mdU — Lena⁷ (Taylor's Version)??️‍? (@LeniiXixi) September 27, 2022

Init na init na ko sa buhok ko but since the loml is growing his hair out, tiis since i wanna match him https://t.co/nppwL3qp2D — Naksu (@purpIegrae) September 27, 2022

Wait-

Did he just tuck his hair behind that ear? ? https://t.co/IFg9Z8pzII — huma⁷ ? (@jinsyeobo) September 27, 2022

HIS HAIR OH MY GODDDDD pic.twitter.com/e0ZBpcUtoE — naoᴮᴱ?⁷ (@DawnFlxmes) September 27, 2022

SHEEESH i want to bury my face in his hair https://t.co/w7F001bBLL — @-@/? (@eat4jin) September 27, 2022

His hair in the movie is so messy and greasy looking but it’s hot — P? (@books_and_bakes) September 27, 2022

His hair. His hair right now is just everything i ever wanted. oh it must be Very soothing to just run fingers through his long beautiful black hair. I'm delusional sorry— pic.twitter.com/lGuvHJWT3h — ً슙⁷ (@lovlybts) September 27, 2022

please I just want to run my fingers through his hair https://t.co/qfDOUKkfpj — ♡ dylan (@notajunice) September 27, 2022

Watch him braid his hair in few days ?‍? https://t.co/Ug9y1JjfXW — mru⁷|Rush Hour|semi IA (@mrud1234) September 27, 2022

His hair has grown so long ? not complaining tho ? https://t.co/XlwcNQfskH — ARMYonMerchBan (@chivaspunch) September 27, 2022

Suga's work front

Suga's latest piece of release was That That with veteran K-pop artist Psy. Their collaboration was a surprise and a pleasant surprise for the ARMY. Suga and Psy matching their energies with the amazing picturisation won a lot of hearts. Suga also performed That That at Psy's concert later. Suga is yet to announce his next work.