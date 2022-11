BTS fans also known as ARMY need no reason to go crazy over the Bangtan boys. They love the septet to the core and are always talking about them. And well, if a member shares a picture on social media then without any doubt, the picture is going to go viral. The latest one to send the ARMY into a tizzy is Min Yoongi aka Suga. He recently shared some black-and-white photos of his on Instagram and his fans are going insane swooning over this picture. Suga is flaunting his messy hair look and he looks incredible HAWT in this one.

Min Yoongi's photos go viral

On Twitter, Min Yoongi aka Suga has already started trending as everyone is sharing this picture. It is a thirst trap of sorts for his fans and they are unable to get over Suga's incredibly charming looks. It has just been 31 minutes since he shared these pictures as we write this story and he is already among the topends. That's what we call as star power.

Hollywood News: Check out the tweets made by BTS fans below:

? min yoongi the gorgeous man you are pic.twitter.com/aovErOgmph — ً (@mygalias) November 6, 2022

MIN YOONGI??!!?!?????? I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/WELwx6KEjw — yoonkook archive (@yoonkoous) November 6, 2022

IM OBSESSED WITH MIN YOONGI pic.twitter.com/7NyRKT75Uz — lena (@thvlovin) November 6, 2022

going crazy over min yoongi's and his long hair pic.twitter.com/QnPQ0L6sXL — keci⁷⁺¹ ?‍?? (@likechizu) November 6, 2022

a thread with min yoongi’s long hair era pic.twitter.com/4Wo8Fy3fsX — lena (@thvlovin) November 6, 2022

How can anyone NOT swoon over this picture? BTS ARMY cannot be blamed for going crazy over the gang when the boys are this incredibly handsome.