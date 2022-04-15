BTS: Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg excited to take his daughter to the PTD Las Vegas concert; proves he is ARMY once again

BTS' PTD Las Vegas concert is going to happen on the 15th and 16th of April. And guess what? Mission Impossible and Doctor Who star Simon Pegg is going to attend the concert with his daughter. Simon and Matilda are K-pop fans and a part of BTS ARMY.