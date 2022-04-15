BTS aka the Bangtan Boys are making a huge impact across the globe. They have ARMYs not just in South Korea but all over the world. And the ARMY does not just include students, the elderly who aren't related to the entertainment field but also celebrities from almost every part of the world. BTS ARMY, y'all would know that star is also a fan of the boys and their work. And guess what? He will be attending the BTS PTD Las Vegas concert. He had revealed about the same on his Instagram handle. He flew off to Vegas a couple of hours ago. In the video, he is seen talking about the BTS concert. Simon's excitement can be seen in the video. And that cute little snort at the end is just adorable. BTS ARMY shared the video online. Have a dekko at it here: Also Read - Preggers Rihanna breaks up with A$AP Rocky after he cheats on her? Check shocking details

Simon Pegg's will be in the bts pts concert later. Hope to see his and seokjin's interaction and him praising seokjin for his acting?#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #JIN #SEOKJIN @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/wtR7WSOelF — JinCrave ? slow (@JinCrave) April 13, 2022

This is not the first time that the Doctor Who actor has revealed that he is a BTS fan. A couple of days ago, when BTS had attended the Grammys, he had showered love on BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin. He shared the picture of Jin and addressed him as Benji (his character) from Mission Impossible. "There's a new Benji in town and I'm weirdly here for it," Pegg wrote sharing Jin's picture from his Grammy performance on Butter which was Mission Impossible-style. Pegg and his daughter seem to be Jin bias. It was not the first time Simon spoke about Jin. The two have been fans for years, it seems. They even discussed his graduation in acting from the prestigious Konkuk University. Simon and Tilly want to see Jin act as much as the ARMYs. It was an ARMYs comment about seeing Jin in Squid Game 2. Simon and Tilly readily agreed with the ARMY.

That’s not it. Last year, on RM’s birthday, coincidentally, Simon was live and he asked if it was the BTS leaders’ birthday. He wished him and also said that he should make RM his bias since it’s his birthday.

[VIDEO] @BTS_twt Actor Simon Pegg & his daughter wished #RM a Happy Birthday! He also said: ? His favorite BTS song is "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)". ? His bias right now is RM since it's his birthday. ? Him & his daughter Tilly are ARMYs. pic.twitter.com/4V9sQsNcCg — Dalbit Bangtan⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) September 12, 2021

Due to the time difference, the BTS PTD Las vegas concert online will stream on the 16th and 17th of April at 8 AM.