BTS: More hitmaker J-Hope REVEALS about Suga's friendship tattoo; ARMY, here's what he said

The South Korean pop band BTS has always managed to surprise their ARMYs with their music. It seems as if these Bangtan boys have a lot to offer to their fans. A few days back, the BTS confirmed that they would be holding a global concert in Busan this October. This piece of news left ARMYs eagerly waiting for October. V‘s In the SOOP: Friendcation trailer was also released a few times back. BTS announced a series of weekly individual vlogs. Also Read - BTS ARMY DAY: Kim Taehyung treats ARMY with a shirtless picture; fandom goes berserk over his bold style [View Tweets]

J-Hope's Jack in the Box is grabbing a lot of attention these days. The handsome released his new single, “MORE,” on July 1. HE even announced a collaboration with American artist KAWS. He even connected with fans through live broadcasts and answered fans’ questions. He even shared his BTS members' reactions to his single album 'More'. Also Read - BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as Big Hit Music announces vlog series of Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other members - read deets

A fan asked J-Hope about Suga's friendship tattoo and the former seemed to confirm the news. J-Hope confirmed that Suga has got the tattoo, but did not reveal the location. J-Hope said, 'It should be Yoongi hyung who tells you about it, so…' Also Read - BTS' J-Hope shares the full track list of his first solo album; here's when it will release