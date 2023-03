K-pop boy band BTS is known to all. By now they are world famous. Their songs get everyone grooving instantly and they have their fans based in every part of the globe. They are seven members and all of them enjoy an equal fanbase. RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope are considered to be nothing less than Gods by BTS ARMY (fans). Though the gang is on a sabbatical of sorts with the members focusing on their individual careers, there has been no dip in the love they receive. Today, it is Kim Taehyung aka V who is trending on Twitter. Also Read - Celebs Airport Look: Allu Arjun, Arbaaz Khan, Kajol with Son, and other stars setting the trend [Watch Video]

Kim Taehyung aka V declared as the most Handsome Chef by fans

Kim Taehyung is trending on Twitter as fans are calling him the most handsome chef ever. The fifth episode of Jinny's Kitchen season one went live today and it is Kim Taehyung who has managed to grab everyone's attention with his impeccable fashion sense, super cute antics and more. On Twitter, 'Most Handsome Chef V' has found its place among the top trends. Fans are sharing pictures and videos of him from the episode and are swooning over his handsomeness.

Take a look at Kim Taehyung aka V's videos below and fans' reaction to it

Oh my cutie bear ? MOST HANDSOME CHEF V #JinnysKitchenEp5pic.twitter.com/ZRKG8H02KB — ʙᴛssᴏᴍᴍᴀ ?? ( slow ) (@btssomma) March 24, 2023

They all loved the clothes Taehyung bought for them!

Taehyung's taste is so good & he is a genius to understand others taste too! MOST HANDSOME CHEF V#JinnysKitchenEp5 #TaehyungOnJinnysKitchenpic.twitter.com/wF87T4Jox8 — VIN (@THVsVin) March 24, 2023

Well, well, there is no denying that he is among the most handsome men on the planet currently. Kim Taehyung can definitely make any girl go weak in the knees with his sheer cuteness. We'll never get bored of looking at his pictures, ever! Will you?