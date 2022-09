All that's been trending in BTS right now is the dating rumours of Kim Taehyung with Blackpink's Jennie. The rumours have been going on for a REALLY long time now and there seems no end to it. Given the popularity of both the South Korean artists, their fans have been crazily hooked on it as well. The BTS ARMY and Blinks have been having a fandom war too. And it has turned so nasty. Other celebs have been dragged into this dating rumours which is majorly fueled due to the allegedly leaked pictures of Kim Taehyung and Jennie. However, it's about time we move on, don't y'all think so? Here are with some of the amazing fan arts about BTS members that deserve your attention right now! Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member RM's Sexy Nukim music video, Lord of the Rings series breaks records and more

Kim Namjoon aka RM

RM has been in Hollywood News for his appearance and his rap in the recent release Sexy Nukim by Balming Tiger. He also grabbed headlines when he jetted off to Japan for the &Audition - The Howling. Check out BTS' RM's fan arts here:

Kim Seokjin aka Jin

Kim Seokjin made news for his appearance on Jungkook's birthday live, for his Instagram posts and more. Be it Jin bringing Jungkook grapes or playing tennis in a Louis Vuitton jersey, fans have made edits and everything and it's all cute. His Chuseok 2022 wish also sent ARMYs into a tizzy.

Min Yoongi aka Suga

BTS rapper Min Yoongi had sent ARMYs into a tizzy after he shared some super hot selfies on Instagram. He opened a thirst trap for the ARMYs, basically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 베베?(@bebe_sope) (@bebe_sope)

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope

Hobi's still from his Jack In The Box making and also Run BTS. His Jack In The Box look also went viral. Hobi has been lying low for a while too. But check out these cute edits:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 베베?(@bebe_sope) (@bebe_sope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 베베?(@bebe_sope) (@bebe_sope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 베베?(@bebe_sope) (@bebe_sope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 베베?(@bebe_sope) (@bebe_sope)

Park Jimin aka Jimin

Ever since Jimin returned to South Korea, he has been lying low too. He would be busy with his schedule, of course and hence, ARMYs are missing him. Jimin made news for his pictures with Scottish DJ and producer Hudson Mohawke. His Chuseok 2022 greeting look has also been recreated.

Kim Taehyung aka V

BTS' most talked about member in the last couple of weeks, Taehyung was seen a lot of times. From his airport look to his Chuseok 2022 greeting, his drive vlog and more have been recreated into cute and adorable fan arts.

Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook

Last but not least is the Golden Maknae who recently turned 25. His Chuseok look, his interaction with the ARMYs on Weverse, Jungkook's Photo Folio looks all, were turned into fan arts by ARMY.

So, ARMY, you wanna share, retweet and reply to anything, how about these fan arts and make them go viral?