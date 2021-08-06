BTS: Music journalists and chart analysts REVEAL Bangtan Boys and ARMY are not doing anything illegal or unethical to top Billboard Hot 100 chart

After the monstrous success of songs like Dynamite, Permission To Dance and Butter, BTS aka Bangtan Boys have become a global phenomenon. In fact, these songs topped and dominated Billboard Hot 100 chart for a long time and one of the biggest reasons behind this was the support of ARMY (that's what BTS fans are called). Though there are certain sections of fans, who have accused BTS and ARMY for manipulating the Billboard charts. Also Read - Just 4 nervous fanboy moments of BTS members with Usher, Ariana Grande and others to make you fall in love with the Bangtan boys all over again

Now music journalists and chart analysts have revealed that the K-pop band and their fans have not done anything illegal or unethical to grab the top position on Billboard. A music journalist named Maria Sherman pointed that despite being hailing from South Korea, the dominance and success of BTS in USA shows the massiveness of the group. "For many, the Billboard charts are still the ultimate barometer for achievement and there is no more reputable way to show the success of an artist or what the biggest song in the U.S. is at any given moment. …On top of that, BTS's success has altered the way pop music fans think about the chart. Once, non-English-language artists could never top it, but now a Korean group has taken it over. The Hot 100 is finally, truly, global," said Maria.

A chart analyst and pop critic Chris Molanphy, asserted that ARMY is playing "totally fair" as long as they're not "artificially boosting streaming or sales totals with robotic replays or fake purchases." Maria agreed and echoed his point and revealed that western artists like and have done that for a long time but there is nothing illegal or unethical in BTS and ARMY's case.

Well, we truly agree that BTS has witnessed a hike in their fanbase in the most natural and organic way and the same thing goes for their chartbusters.