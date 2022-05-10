BTS music producers have their own version of Siddhivinayak? ARMY shares throwback pic of the septet from a special shrine in Korea

BTS' comeback album Proof is going to be out on June 10, 2022. The Korean septet is ruling over the hearts of millions. This album is an anthology with three new tracks. There is immense excitement in the BTS ARMY for the same. Fans are digging up anecdotes relating to their old album releases and comebacks, and here is one interesting anecdotes. The very popular Twitter handle @modooborahae has shared pics of BTS music producers visiting a special shrine in Korea just before an album release. The posts are of producers like PDogg, Slow Rabbit and Supreme Boi who are known for some of BTS' biggest hits. Also Read - KGF 2 SHOCKING incident! Man dies while watching Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer [Read Deets]

Just like we see Bollywood stars seek blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, this place also looks like a venerated one for BTS. One of their shrines is the Bomunsa Temple. BTS also visited the place in 2016 before the release of Wings album. The Bomunsa Temple known as the Treasure Gate Temple is one of Korea's eight special shrines for the Bodhisattva of Compassion. It was made by the famous Queen Seondeok during the Silla Era in 635. Fans of K-Dramas must have heard about this famous queen. Well, this temple is known for wish fulfillment. Check out what @modooborahae has shared about this special place...

Background: before the release of a new album, the BigHit producers go on a trip to a temple usually Bomunsa to wish for the success of the album. the Tannies went to the temple for Wings back in 2016. https://t.co/kIwNn8AzAZ pic.twitter.com/65zy24nW0W — bora ? (@modooborahae) May 9, 2022

Pdogg IG post: a visit as always to Bomunsa to wish the great success of BTS’ BE album Ah they went with Ghstlxxp and Hiss Noise to the temple to pray for BE’s success ?@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/ynGa8dR8wQ — bora ? (@modooborahae) November 18, 2020

BH tradition: go to the temple to wish for the album’s success before the release. pic.twitter.com/h76RlydXt1 — bora ? (@modooborahae) May 21, 2020

While BTS member have never spoken about religion publicly, fans know that it takes faith to make it where they are. Proof has three new tracks including some classics like Born Singer, Cypher Pt 3, Seesaw, Her, Dynamite and others. BTS and ARMYs are hoping that this anthology is also a huge success.