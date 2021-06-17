BTS Muster Sowoozoo 2021: Band creates new record in the fan event, earns over $71 million

As you might be aware, BTS celebrated its 8th anniversary with a two-day fan event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. Held on June 13 and 14, it was a huge hit. In fact, it created a new record. The show garnered over 1.33 million paid viewers from across 195 countries in two days. They had incorporated interactive technologies such as Army in Echo and Army On Air which made fans feel a part of the show. That’s not all there was a big screen below the stage which showed fans all over the world enjoying the event. Also Read - BTS: ARMY is floored by Jimin's kind and wonderful words for them, trends We Love You Jimin on Twitter

The previous record stood at 993,000 viewers across 191 countries for their Map Of The Soul on E Online concert last October, and 756,000 for Bang Bang Con: The Live in June 2020.

According to reports, the event has brought in over $71 million (Rs 52 crore), inclusive of ticket sales and merchandise sales. The two-day fan event raked in at least 80.0 billion KRW, which is an estimated revenue based on Big Hit Music's press statement.

A standard Muster ticket cost 49,500 KRW. It is approximately $44.30 (Rs 3226) and a 4K ticket costs 59,500 KRW, approximately $53.30 (Around Rs 3886). The ticket sales itself would have earned between 65.8 billion KRW and 79.1 billion KRW (approximately $59.0 million- $70.9 million). These were the official numbers released.

While the ARMY was not physically present, BTS made sure they got to see the moves on the single Butter. They also performed songs like Life Goes On, Dynamite, Stay and Fly To My Room. The members also unveiled the Korean version of Wishing On A Star, which was released in 2016, as part of BTS’s second full-length Japanese album. The event also saw individual performances of Chicken Noodle Soup and Daechwita.