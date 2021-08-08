BTS names Ed Sheeran and Halsey as their best friends; ARMY left heartbroken – view tweets

BTS recently appeared on a segment of WIRED for the segment ‘BTS Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions’, and while their prompt replies – celebrities aren't allowed much time to think for these kind of gigs as it dilutes the fun – left ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as), one answer in particular left many of their fans feeling heartbroken and betrayed. When quizzed about who they consider their best friend, J-Hope instantaneously replied, “Halsey,” while V named “Ed Sheeran”. Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s dolls are as stylish, handsome and cool as the Permission To Dance singer and we bet, you can't take your eyes off them – view pics

Now before you start thinking that BTS has lost several fans with the response of two of two of their members to that question, let's stop you right there and clarify that all the heartbreak and claims of feeling betrayed were done merely just as evidence from these tweets below. Check out some of them here...

Army’s when BTS said there best friends are Ed sheeran and Halsey pic.twitter.com/3zwN4LK8vC — Agust d bitch⁷ ?? (@interlude_7_) August 4, 2021

Me expecting tannies to go "ARMY" Like they usually do when the question who is BTS best friend was asked only to hear HALSEY AND ED SHEERAN ? pic.twitter.com/OJJUPb6JpP — Apeksha⁷? ⟭⟬ (@TinieGukkii) August 4, 2021

"Who is BTS's best friend?"

Halsey, Ed Sheeran? How about the army's? Feeling betrayed with 50 million others. pic.twitter.com/7rrw9nN9Pb — Ms. Tangerine ? (@MsTangerine09) August 4, 2021

Armys : Best boy Ed sheeran

Bts : Ed Sheeran is our best friend.

Armys : pic.twitter.com/pjOTH7Xr5I — ARMY ¹² (@ARMY75631501) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the internationally renowned K-Pop band recently dropped the latest episode of their show Run BTS, which saw the group revisiting their Joseon Era in Korean history, with the objective being to find the ARMY headstone, so that the band could return to the present day. The video has turned out to be a raging hit with ARMY.