BTS: Namjin and Taekook step in Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor and Diljit-Kiara's roles in this fan made Good Newwz video

ARMY edited BTS' RM and Jin as Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taehyung and Jungkook as Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh from Good Newwz and NamJin and TaeKook stans will go ROFL.