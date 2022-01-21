BTS ARMY, we are back with BTS X Bollywood fan-edit today. And this time, Bangtan Boys have stepped in the roles of , , and . It's 's we are talking about. Desi BTS ARMY has its creative juices flowing all the time. ARMY made edits of BTS makes for a super-fun watch. Today, we thought of sharing a BTS X Dilwale edit with y'all. All of BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are a part of the edit but the main roles have been given to NamJin and TaeKook, that is, Namjoon-Seokjin and Taehyung-Jungkook. The elders play the roles of SRK-Kajol whereas the young gen has stepped in for Varun-Kriti. Also Read - BTS: Filipino actress and former Miss World Megan Young stans THESE two members

Namjoon and Jin play long-lost lovers SRK aka Kaali and Kajol aka Meera. Taehyung plays Varun aka Veer in the clip, RM's younger brother. Jungkook plays Kriti aka Ishita. Jimin has stepped in for 's Sidhu whereas Hobi is seen as 's Mani. Suga aka Min Yoongi has perfectly slipped in as 's King in Dilwale. Suga has that thug vibes, the one you'd better not mess with kind. J-Hope has also stepped in for 's Oscar in the fan-made clip. Now, you would have seen the clips of Dilwale, Desi ARMY. They are hilarious and the ARMY who made the clip has tried their very best to make it look like a Korean film's Hindi dubbed version. Check out the clip here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS released their artist-made collection online. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V's collectables have been released, and only JK's artist made collection remains. The boys' Webtoon 7 Fates Chakho has also been released. New episodes of 7 Fates Chakho will release every Saturday. On the other hand, ARMY hopes that the Seoul concert is still on in March 2022.