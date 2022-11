BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's album Indigo is going to be out on December 2. This is his first solo album. In the past, he has released two mixtapes. His work Mono got a lot of critical appreciation. RM has been working on Indigo for quite some time now. He has described it as an archive of his 20s. BTS ARMY has a feeling it will be an emotional affair with RM aka Kim Namjoon pouring out his pain, joy, fears in the most beautiful lyrics. Well, it looks like RM is keeping his promise with the promotions of Indigo. Fans will remember that he once said that he would like to meet ARMYs in a small group maybe over some coffee and just have a chat with them. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets consoled by ARMYs after he hints that he could be an 'eternal hopeless romantic' kind of guy [Read Tweets]

It looks like it is finally happening. Big Hit Music announced that he will hold a concert for 200 ARMYs. It seems it will be in batches of 50. The people will be selected via a raffle system. The people selected must have purchased the album via Weverse. Also, no minors are allowed. This is because the concert will be recorded. As per broadcasting laws, minors can be filmed unless accompanied by parents in Korea. The no minors allowed clause has ignited the imagination of BTS ARMY. After all, he is Daddy Joon. Take a look at the tweets...

what do you mean 200 armys are going to see namjoon up close perform indigo... that too no photos or videos allowed... and no minors ?? like what's about to happen — hani⁷ ♡? (@itsbtszone) November 23, 2022

no minors allowed cuz namjoon will perform sexy nukim half naked — forjoon ? indigo ? (@ForeverwithRM) November 23, 2022

a private event with namjoon and no minors allowed. i am in SHAMBLES — kaz (@defxcosmos) November 23, 2022

i’m sorry but my brain is not resting. wtf is namjoon about to do in front of 200 armys that it had to be stated that no minors are allowed n the crowd. like i need to be included in that. — lay⁷ ? (@ONYXKNJ) November 23, 2022

NAMJOON WHY ARE THERE NO MINORS ALLOWED?! WHAT ARE YOU SHOWING US? pic.twitter.com/RJAlWxEVs4 — Max Says: EAT MY ASS⁷? (@MonstreValor) November 23, 2022

NOO IM SOBBING ? pic.twitter.com/N6t4XbX365 — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) November 23, 2022

Just some days back, Namjoon went viral on TikTok for his hot performance on Sexy Nukim. The song of Balming Tiger featured him with a small rap verse. Namjoon aka RM is right now in the US on an official schedule. He has paid a visit to the museum and is enjoying New York to the fullest.