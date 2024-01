BTS might be serving in the military but the K-Pop band continues to be in the news. Space buffs are excited about NASA's Lunar Mission of 2024. And in the Moon Tunes playlist, there are three songs of the K-pop kings. They are Mikrokosmos, Moonchild and 134340. Well, Kim Namjoon aka RM has made history once again as he is the first K-Pop artiste whose song has been included in a NASA mission of this stature. The best part is that BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon is known to be interested in space exploration. Moonchild becomes the first solo from the group to be in such a mission. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shares a birthday surprise for BTS ARMY [Watch Adorable Video]

You can watch BTS' RM Moonchild video here



The song is about people who seek solace in the stillness and serenity of the night. RM aka Kim Namjoon wrote this implying how society can be very suffocating for a human being at times. His fans are thrilled to see how NASA has recognized his song-writing talent and capacity to visualize the world.

Mikrokosmos is the other song. BTS ARMY simply loves that number, which is a staple at every concert. It is a part of the album Map Of The Soul: Persona. The song is about a human being is his own galaxy. The chorus of Mikrokosmos is loved by every ARMY. The other song 134340 is a number about the darker aspects of love. ARMY refer to this chartbuster when they say RM was unhappy about the planet Pluto being out of the solar system. It is actually about the pain of breakup when someone realises that he or she is out of the orbit of someone's life. BTS' RM's Mono is hailed as a very good album though it released with minimum fanfare.

The Lunar Mission 2024 is to commemorate 50 years of Apollo 11's journey into space. NASA has curated a special Moon Tunes list for the same. The Artemis 2 mission will start in 2024 and they will land on the moon in 2025. It is supposed to be one of the most risky missions of NASA.