BTS: New uncle Jin's viral video leaves ARMY crushing over his hotness – watch

BTS Jin is in the news for various reasons. He is one amazing singer of BTS' vocal line whose high notes always send ARMYs shivering in awe! And he is also known for his Worldwide Handsome looks. Jin's visuals are shockingly breathtaking and new every single time. ARMYs have noted that sometimes, Jin's visuals hit different as he just keeps getting handsome every passing day. Readers, you'd be familiar with ARMY made edits. Today, we are here with one of the same, featuring BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin. The newly turned uncle's video on TikTok is going viral. An ARMY shared the same on Twitter and it has got over 2 million views already.

BTS Jin looks deadly gorgeous. He is wearing a black printed shirt and trousers. The video is a BTS from a shoot and Jin's visuals when he cracks his neck or blinks his eyelids continuously, will leave you gushing and crushing hard on him. Two of the most prominent features of Jin, apart from his worldwide handsome face, are his broad shoulders and tall stature. Even when he is sitting, his stature is striking. Oh, enough with the talk, watch the hot video of BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin here:

SEOKJIN. NO. pic.twitter.com/fkipTrXiXV — R I R I's crying in the corner ? (@hobi_tutifruti) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - held a concert in Seoul for the K-ARMYs. It was a three-day concert held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. Jin impressed ARMY with his cuteness and prince-charming looks. ARMY loved how Jin wore the headgears of Tiny Tan for the concerts. In the end, Jin had treated ARMYs with an 'ARMY' headband. He wanted to show his love to ARMy and hence, he and the staff came up with this amazing idea. Jin never fails to acknowledge ARMYs love and leaves them crushing on him with his worldwide handsome looks. Keep going, Jin!