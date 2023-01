Korean boy band BTS' eldest member Jin is currently serving in the military. Jin officially got enlisted in the military in the month of December last year and all the other six members came to drop him. Fans known as BTS ARMY are dearly missing him. While fans keep missing him, a new video shared on YouTube shares glimpses of his last trip to Argentina where he performed his The Astronaut during the Coldplay concert. In the video, fans can see him rehearsing in his hotel room with a water bottle, playing video games and more. Also Read - BTS: Congratulations pour in as Bangtan Boys win big at Golden Disc Awards; ARMY impressed with Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope's speech [VIEW TWEETS]

In the video, Jin can also be seen dancing on the songs like My Universe, Viva La Vida among others at Coldplay concert. He could also be seen playing video games for more than four hours ahead of the concert.

Watch Jin's video about his Argentina trip below:

BTS ARMY is happy to see his video but are also dearly missing him. They want him to come back soonest. Fans are also very impressed with his live voice.

Something about Seokjin makes us love him more and more and more WE LOVE YOU JIN

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN #JIN #BTSJIN #TheAstronaut #TheAstronaut_Jin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BRqKDZo8cX — Bangtan Dee (@DeeVolley) January 8, 2023

Seokjin is so extraordinary and yet so normal WE LOVE YOU JIN

Well, Jin you are definitely being missed by your fans.