BTS fans from India are overjoyed and have a reason to be so. The band members are all set to come in India virtually. BTS Boys Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed at Permission to Dance Live at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seol on Thursday. The show was the first of three concerts. Now, the concert will be held at the same stadium in Seoul on March 12 and 13. In India, a streaming in theatres has been organised for the fans across the globe. In India, it will be through PVR. A post on its PVR's social read, "Get ready to groove with BTS! Watch Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March, 2022. Have your booked your tickets yet? Book now: https://bit.ly/3sWDtZP #BTS #LiveScreening #BTSAtPVR #permissiontodanceonstage #BackAtPVR #BTSArmy." Have a look at it below:

Watch Permission To Dance On Stage - Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March, 2022. Have your booked your tickets yet? Book now: https://t.co/GzwNwn8Dr7#BTS #LiveScreening #BTSAtPVR #permissiontodanceonstage #BTSArmy pic.twitter.com/CeQTLcn3Sv — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 10, 2022

ARMY is obviously going crazy. A tweet read, "Hey armies, We are doing a ptd banner thing on 12th March, oberoi mall, goregaon, Mumbai, 2pm show! We are a group of people, please dm me your insta ID or reply here if you wanna join us! @BangtanINDIA @BTS_twt pls rt to spread." Another tweet read, "I wished I would have been in Mumbai to join u all." Have a look at some of the comments below:

PVR is giving out Popcorn buckets to few lucky winners in PUNE, MUMBAI and BANGLORE. Comment below with - #BTSatPVR #PVR #BTSinIndia and your City Name to enter the giveaway #BTS @BTS_twt #방탄소년단 (This giveaway is organised by @_PVRCinemas) Contd below ?? pic.twitter.com/F6F92G8e9G — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ ?? (@BangtanINDIA) March 10, 2022

We are doing a ptd banner thing on 12th March, oberoi mall, goregaon, Mumbai, 2pm show! We are a group of people, please dm me your insta ID or reply here if you wanna join us!@BangtanINDIA @BTS_twt pls rt to spread ?? pic.twitter.com/z9SZvMGKy5 — Neha⁷ will be in magic shop on 12th march (@nehasimpforbts) March 10, 2022

So are you going to attend this? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.