BTS boys are known for their music. They are also known for having fun at times. The group had a reunion of sorts if we go by the videos and pictures they recently shared. They were having Korean snacks as they sang Jin's song Super Tuna and Baby Shark. BTS leader RM posted a video on Instagram Stories and sang their hit number Fire. It had different lyrics though. He also added a fire filter to the snacks. In another video with a different filter, he showed their snack Bungeo-ppang (carp bread). Have a look at the pictures and videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 (@bts_daily.news)

That wasn't all. Jin shared a video showing a half-emptied container. As he recorded the video, Jungkook was heard singing Super Tuna in the background. Jin also joined him. Even J-Hope posted some videos.

ARMY was super happy to see their videos. "I'm happy that they're having fun and it's sooo hilarious," wrote a fan. Another comment read, "I feel they are drunk." A comment on Twitter read, "BTS reuniting and being chaotic on Instagram, singing Super Tuna while eating bungeoppang, this is so BTS pls I love them." A fan commented, "HEARING MORE THAN ONE MEMBER IN THEIR STORY MAKES MY HEART GO JDJDJDKDKRNEBEHE." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

[jin] instagram story [in video]

? singing the tune of 'super tuna'

? boonguh ! pic.twitter.com/CqUJODJoGI — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) January 17, 2022

HEARING MORE THAN ONE MEMBER IN THEIR STORY MAKES MY HEART GO JDJDJDKDKRNEBEHE — ♡ jak⁷ (@poutybbykth) January 17, 2022

THE CHAOS I LIVE FOR IT????❗ — जिमिन प्रसाद त्रिवेदी ⁷ | DO-GEON’S WIFE (@RMV00NZ) January 17, 2022

oh i can imagine jk's bunny smile,they sound so happy together ?? — marissa ??‍? (@yawnzzn89) January 17, 2022

Well, it looks it the members gave another reason for ARMY to smile.